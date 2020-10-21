You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Wed, Oct 21, 2020 - 6:30 PM

kwek.jpg
City Developments Limited (CDL) non-executive and non-independent director Kwek Leng Peck left the property giant on Monday, citing the management of its British hotel arm and the investment in a Chinese firm.
photo: hong leong group

Stories you might have missed

CDL director Kwek Leng Peck quits due to disagreements with board, management

CITY Developments Limited (CDL) non-executive and non-independent director Kwek Leng Peck left the property giant on Monday, citing the management of its British hotel arm and the investment in a Chinese firm.

JTC, SBF launch initiative to help firms embark on Industry 4.0 transformation

THE aim is to support more than 300 companies in the next two years, through workshops, capability-building initiatives tailored for each firm's digital readiness, and link-ups with technology partners.

Singapore's shophouse comeback continues; River Valley, Bugis properties for sale

MORE shophouses in Singapore have been launched for sale or transacted this week as the market continues to heat up after a months-long lull from pandemic-related restrictions.

Singapore is frontrunner on sustainable infrastructure investment: HSBC survey

SUSTAINABILITY is fast gaining traction in Singapore's capital markets, with the Republic's investors and issuers among the world's most enthusiastic about sustainable infrastructure investment, according to a recent survey by HSBC.

Keppel Capital gets first closing of US$295m for Alpha Asia Macro Trends Fund IV

KEPPEL Corp's asset management arm Keppel Capital on Wednesday said it has launched the Alpha Asia Macro Trends Fund IV (AAMTF IV) with a target fund size of US$1 billion and achieved its first closing of US$295 million, including co-investment.

Mastercard, MatchMove, Idemia to pilot fingerprint biometric card in Asia

NAMED F.CODE Easy, the card will take the experience of biometric authentication from a smartphone to a smart card, the companies said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

The STI today

STI gives up early gains to close 0.1% lower at 2,525.61

SINGAPORE shares reversed from their gains in the morning session to close 0.1 per cent or 3.03 points lower on Wednesday at 2,525.61, as markets continued to remain cautious about US pre-election fiscal stimulus talks.
 

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Japan plans hub for foreign brokers to file in English

China will balance need for stabilising growth and preventing risks: central bank governor

EU says Britain has choices to make on Brexit

Council for Estate Agencies to have three new members from Oct 22

12 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

Britain says London mayor 'bankrupted' the capital, demands cost cuts

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 21, 2020 06:21 PM
Transport

UK's HS1 becomes the country's first renewable-powered railway

[LONDON] Britain's HS1 railway link to the Channel Tunnel is the country's first train line to run entirely on...

Oct 21, 2020 06:09 PM
Stocks

STI gives up early gains to close 0.1% lower at 2,525.61

SINGAPORE shares reversed from their gains in the morning session to close 0.1 per cent or 3.03 points lower on...

Oct 21, 2020 05:58 PM
Government & Economy

Japan plans hub for foreign brokers to file in English

[TOKYO] Japan is considering creating a hub where financial firms can file regulatory paperwork in English as Tokyo...

Oct 21, 2020 05:32 PM
Government & Economy

China will balance need for stabilising growth and preventing risks: central bank governor

[BEIJING] China will strike a balance between stabilising economic growth and preventing risks, even as debt was...

Oct 21, 2020 05:32 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close lower on Wednesday

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Wednesday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 18...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

CDL director Kwek Leng Peck quits due to disagreements with board, management

Singapore's shophouse comeback continues; River Valley, Bugis properties for sale

Broker's take: RHB upgrades Venture to 'buy'; share price hits 52-week high

Singapore is frontrunner on sustainable infrastructure investment: HSBC survey

Stocks to watch: Keppel, Mapletree Logistics Trust, SIA, Keppel DC Reit, CDLHT

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for