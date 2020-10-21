City Developments Limited (CDL) non-executive and non-independent director Kwek Leng Peck left the property giant on Monday, citing the management of its British hotel arm and the investment in a Chinese firm.

CITY Developments Limited (CDL) non-executive and non-independent director Kwek Leng Peck left the property giant on Monday, citing the management of its British hotel arm and the investment in a Chinese firm.

JTC, SBF launch initiative to help firms embark on Industry 4.0 transformation

THE aim is to support more than 300 companies in the next two years, through workshops, capability-building initiatives tailored for each firm's digital readiness, and link-ups with technology partners.

Singapore's shophouse comeback continues; River Valley, Bugis properties for sale

MORE shophouses in Singapore have been launched for sale or transacted this week as the market continues to heat up after a months-long lull from pandemic-related restrictions.

Singapore is frontrunner on sustainable infrastructure investment: HSBC survey

SUSTAINABILITY is fast gaining traction in Singapore's capital markets, with the Republic's investors and issuers among the world's most enthusiastic about sustainable infrastructure investment, according to a recent survey by HSBC.

Keppel Capital gets first closing of US$295m for Alpha Asia Macro Trends Fund IV

KEPPEL Corp's asset management arm Keppel Capital on Wednesday said it has launched the Alpha Asia Macro Trends Fund IV (AAMTF IV) with a target fund size of US$1 billion and achieved its first closing of US$295 million, including co-investment.

Mastercard, MatchMove, Idemia to pilot fingerprint biometric card in Asia

NAMED F.CODE Easy, the card will take the experience of biometric authentication from a smartphone to a smart card, the companies said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

The STI today

STI gives up early gains to close 0.1% lower at 2,525.61

SINGAPORE shares reversed from their gains in the morning session to close 0.1 per cent or 3.03 points lower on Wednesday at 2,525.61, as markets continued to remain cautious about US pre-election fiscal stimulus talks.

