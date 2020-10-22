You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Thu, Oct 22, 2020 - 6:30 PM

FTA.JPG
Minister for Communications and Information and Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations S Iswaran (right), in a live-streamed interview at the Singapore Business Federation's FTA Day 2020.
PHOTO: Singapore Business Federation

'Inward-looking policies' will do great harm: Iswaran on free trade agreements

RETREATING into inward-looking policies might give us a short-term sense of righteousness but in the long term, it will do great harm to the potential for growth opportunities and the raising of living standards for all our people, said Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations and Minister for Communications and Information S Iswaran.

Singaporean charged with acts that were likely to defraud fund investors

SINGAPOREAN Sun Weiyeh is accused of selling the bonds of a company at lower prices to an investment bank and then repurchasing them at a higher price.

1,000 traineeships and attachments for more Singaporeans, PRs to join maritime sector

THESE openings will be in the industry's new growth areas such as automation, digitalisation and supply chain integration.

Singapore workers see urgent need to reskill, upskill in tight job market: poll

EMPLOYEES in Singapore - especially those who are older - are getting worried about being retrenched or becoming irrelevant in the increasingly uncertain and tight job market.

Frasers Centrepoint Trust S$759.7m preferential offering fully subscribed

VALID acceptances and excess applications stood at about 460.4 million, 1.4 times the total number of preferential offering units available.

ISCA recommends practices for auditor independence in non-assurance services

THE Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants (ISCA) on Thursday unveiled a series of recommendations in a bid to strengthen auditor independence in relation to the provision of non-assurance services.

Corporate earnings

The STI today

Singapore stocks edge up despite Wall Street retreat; STI up 0.1%

THE benchmark Straits Times Index closed 0.1 per cent or 2.8 points higher at 2,528.41, with decliners outnumbering advancers 211 to 202 after some 1.34 billion securities worth S$1.01 billion changed hands. 
 

Government & Economy

In WHO overhaul push, EU urges changes to handling of pandemics

US escalates China tensions with further media restrictions

'Inward-looking policies' will do great harm: Iswaran on free trade agreements

Eight new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, none in the community

1,000 traineeships and attachments for more Singaporeans, PRs to join maritime sector

Airbnb, STB to offer Singapore travel experiences

Oct 22, 2020 06:33 PM
Transport

Malaysia's AirAsia secures loan, capital raising progressing: executive

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's budget carrier AirAsia Group has secured a loan as part of its ongoing capital raising...

Oct 22, 2020 06:24 PM
Energy & Commodities

Exxon CEO plans layoffs, underscores faith in fossil fuels

[HOUSTON] Exxon Mobil plans to lay off an unspecified number of employees as low oil prices force the company to...

Oct 22, 2020 06:08 PM
Stocks

Singapore stocks edge up despite Wall Street retreat; STI up 0.1%

LOCAL equities inched up on Thursday as traders continued to harbour hopes of a fiscal stimulus package ahead of the...

Oct 22, 2020 05:52 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Thursday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Thursday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 6.40...

Oct 22, 2020 05:48 PM
Real Estate

Singapore property agents urged to give accurate advice; new guide on ratings launched

PROPERTY agents in Singapore should be ethical, build trust with consumers and "pay special attention to ensure...

