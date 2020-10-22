Minister for Communications and Information and Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations S Iswaran (right), in a live-streamed interview at the Singapore Business Federation's FTA Day 2020.

Stories you might have missed

'Inward-looking policies' will do great harm: Iswaran on free trade agreements

RETREATING into inward-looking policies might give us a short-term sense of righteousness but in the long term, it will do great harm to the potential for growth opportunities and the raising of living standards for all our people, said Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations and Minister for Communications and Information S Iswaran.

Singaporean charged with acts that were likely to defraud fund investors

SINGAPOREAN Sun Weiyeh is accused of selling the bonds of a company at lower prices to an investment bank and then repurchasing them at a higher price.

1,000 traineeships and attachments for more Singaporeans, PRs to join maritime sector

THESE openings will be in the industry's new growth areas such as automation, digitalisation and supply chain integration.

Singapore workers see urgent need to reskill, upskill in tight job market: poll

EMPLOYEES in Singapore - especially those who are older - are getting worried about being retrenched or becoming irrelevant in the increasingly uncertain and tight job market.

Frasers Centrepoint Trust S$759.7m preferential offering fully subscribed

VALID acceptances and excess applications stood at about 460.4 million, 1.4 times the total number of preferential offering units available.

ISCA recommends practices for auditor independence in non-assurance services

THE Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants (ISCA) on Thursday unveiled a series of recommendations in a bid to strengthen auditor independence in relation to the provision of non-assurance services.

Corporate earnings

The STI today

Singapore stocks edge up despite Wall Street retreat; STI up 0.1%

THE benchmark Straits Times Index closed 0.1 per cent or 2.8 points higher at 2,528.41, with decliners outnumbering advancers 211 to 202 after some 1.34 billion securities worth S$1.01 billion changed hands.

