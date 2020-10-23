You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Fri, Oct 23, 2020 - 6:30 PM

Private home rents fell 0.5 per cent quarter on quarter in Q3, a smaller decline compared with the 1.2 per cent decrease in Q2.
URA private home price index up 0.8% in Q3; rents fall, vacancies rise

PRICES of landed homes increased by 3.7 per cent quarter on quarter in Q3, after remaining unchanged in the previous quarter while prices of non-landed homes inched up 0.1 per cent, after rising 0.4 per cent in the previous quarter.

Nanofilm's IPO shares priced at S$2.59, promising market cap of S$1.7b

NANOFILM Technologies, the spin-off company of Nanyang Technological University (NTU) on Friday lodged its final prospectus, offering 77.2 million shares at S$2.59 each for placement in its initial public offering (IPO).

Singapore narrows inflation outlook range; core inflation at -0.1% in Sept

SINGAPORE'S authorities have upgraded the lower band of their overall inflation forecast for 2020 and are expecting core inflation to turn "mildly positive" in 2021 after it has remained in negative territory for eight consecutive months.

Singapore fines Goldman Sachs US$122 million over 1MDB scandal

THE Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) has also served Goldman Sachs Singapore with a 36-month conditional warning, in lieu of prosecution, for three counts of corruption offences punishable under Section 5(b)(i) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, Chapter 241.

ST Engineering, Montran sign MOU to digitalise payments and settlements systems

THE partnership also combines ST Engineering's capabilities in designing, building and operating Critical Information Infrastructures with Montran's experience in global payments and securities settlement and clearing infrastructure solutions.

Corporate earnings

The STI today

Singapore shares end week in the black tracking Wall Street gains; STI up 0.4%

THE benchmark Straits Times Index ended Friday up 0.4% or 8.98 points at 2,537.39. 
 

Government & Economy

Euro zone business activity contracts in Oct as Covid-19 resurges

10 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

Gold up on stimulus optimism; strong USD caps gains

Parti Liyani case: Chief Justice allows probe into prosecutors

Singapore narrows inflation outlook range; core inflation at -0.1% in Sept

Singapore, Germany to set up reciprocal green lane

Oct 23, 2020 06:15 PM
Stocks

Singapore shares end week in the black, tracking Wall Street gains; STI up 0.4%

LOCAL shares finished the week on a high, in tandem with Wall Street stocks that rose on hopes of a stimulus...

Oct 23, 2020 05:38 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close lower on Friday

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Friday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 4.16...

Oct 23, 2020 04:33 PM
Companies & Markets

Oct 23, 2020 04:27 PM
Banking & Finance

Stars are aligned for cheap hedging costs to drive yen gains

[NEW YORK] It's been getting cheaper for Japanese investors to hedge their foreign-exchange risk and that has the...

Oct 23, 2020 04:25 PM
Life & Culture

250 allowed at MMA show as fans return in Singapore

[SINGAPORE] Singapore will allow fans at a sports event for the first time in months when limited numbers attend a...

