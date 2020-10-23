Private home rents fell 0.5 per cent quarter on quarter in Q3, a smaller decline compared with the 1.2 per cent decrease in Q2.

Stories you might have missed

URA private home price index up 0.8% in Q3; rents fall, vacancies rise

PRICES of landed homes increased by 3.7 per cent quarter on quarter in Q3, after remaining unchanged in the previous quarter while prices of non-landed homes inched up 0.1 per cent, after rising 0.4 per cent in the previous quarter.

Nanofilm's IPO shares priced at S$2.59, promising market cap of S$1.7b

NANOFILM Technologies, the spin-off company of Nanyang Technological University (NTU) on Friday lodged its final prospectus, offering 77.2 million shares at S$2.59 each for placement in its initial public offering (IPO).

Singapore narrows inflation outlook range; core inflation at -0.1% in Sept

SINGAPORE'S authorities have upgraded the lower band of their overall inflation forecast for 2020 and are expecting core inflation to turn "mildly positive" in 2021 after it has remained in negative territory for eight consecutive months.

Singapore fines Goldman Sachs US$122 million over 1MDB scandal

THE Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) has also served Goldman Sachs Singapore with a 36-month conditional warning, in lieu of prosecution, for three counts of corruption offences punishable under Section 5(b)(i) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, Chapter 241.

ST Engineering, Montran sign MOU to digitalise payments and settlements systems

THE partnership also combines ST Engineering's capabilities in designing, building and operating Critical Information Infrastructures with Montran's experience in global payments and securities settlement and clearing infrastructure solutions.

Corporate earnings

The STI today

Singapore shares end week in the black tracking Wall Street gains; STI up 0.4%

THE benchmark Straits Times Index ended Friday up 0.4% or 8.98 points at 2,537.39.

