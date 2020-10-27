You are here
Daily Debrief: What Happened Today
Stories you might have missed
Over 2,100 openings in Singapore logistics industry; 1,500 new jobs to be created
OF these jobs, the majority (64 per cent) are in non-PMET (professional, manager, executive and technician) roles such as transport clerks, material handlers, transport specialists and freight coordinators.
SOR-linked financial products to stop by April 2021 as Singapore gears up for Sora
TO support this, all domestic systemically important banks (D-SIBs) should be ready to offer new Sora-based products to customers by end-February while the rest of the banks have until end-April 2021.
ShopBack sells personal finance community Seedly to CompareAsiaGroup
SEEDLY said that it will continue to run as an independently-branded standalone platform, while working with CompareAsiaGroup to develop the personal finance community in Singapore.
JTC, URA launch land plots at Farrer Park, Sembawang, Tampines
THE Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) on Tuesday launched a residential with commercial site for tender, while JTC launched two industrial land plots - one via tender and another for application.
Sembcorp, SP to create platform with renewable energy cert marketplace, carbon consulting
THE launch of the platform is planned for the first quarter next year, both firms said in a joint statement.
Corporate earnings
The STI today
Singapore market slips 0.4% amid US pre-election jitters, worries of prolonged macro pain
THE key Straits Times Index traded under water all day, although it pared some of its losses in midday trading and wrapped up the day at 2,512.87 - down 10.44 points or 0.4 per cent.
