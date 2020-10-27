More than 2,100 openings are available in the logistics industry as at end-September, of which over 60 per cent are jobs, based on MOM figures.

Stories you might have missed

Over 2,100 openings in Singapore logistics industry; 1,500 new jobs to be created

OF these jobs, the majority (64 per cent) are in non-PMET (professional, manager, executive and technician) roles such as transport clerks, material handlers, transport specialists and freight coordinators.

SOR-linked financial products to stop by April 2021 as Singapore gears up for Sora

TO support this, all domestic systemically important banks (D-SIBs) should be ready to offer new Sora-based products to customers by end-February while the rest of the banks have until end-April 2021.

ShopBack sells personal finance community Seedly to CompareAsiaGroup

SEEDLY said that it will continue to run as an independently-branded standalone platform, while working with CompareAsiaGroup to develop the personal finance community in Singapore.

JTC, URA launch land plots at Farrer Park, Sembawang, Tampines

THE Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) on Tuesday launched a residential with commercial site for tender, while JTC launched two industrial land plots - one via tender and another for application.

Sembcorp, SP to create platform with renewable energy cert marketplace, carbon consulting

THE launch of the platform is planned for the first quarter next year, both firms said in a joint statement.

Singapore market slips 0.4% amid US pre-election jitters, worries of prolonged macro pain

THE key Straits Times Index traded under water all day, although it pared some of its losses in midday trading and wrapped up the day at 2,512.87 - down 10.44 points or 0.4 per cent.

