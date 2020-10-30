You are here
Daily Debrief: What Happened Today
Stories you might have missed
Robinsons Singapore throws in the towel after 162 years
ROBINSONS Singapore, one of the oldest retailers in the Republic with more than a century in business, will close down for good following losses in recent years.
Bank lending in Sept down for seventh straight session: MAS data
SINGAPORE's bank lending in September dipped for the seventh straight session on weaker business loans.
Singapore's Q3 total employment contraction slows, but retrenchments continue: MOM
SINGAPORE'S total employment contracted at a slower pace in the third quarter of 2020, with resident employment rebounding to near pre-pandemic levels.
Singapore firms pessimistic about next six months, but less than before: surveys
SINGAPORE firms expect business conditions to worsen from October till next March, though the gap between pessimists and optimists has been closing.
Nanofilm debuts on SGX mainboard at 7.7% above IPO price
NANOFILM Technologies began its trading debut at S$2.79 on the Singapore Exchange's (SGX) mainboard on Friday, 7.7 per cent or S$0.20 above its initial public offering (IPO) price of S$2.59 per share.
Four ride-hailing firms bag operating licences from LTA
SINGAPORE'S Land Transport Authority (LTA) has awarded ride-hail service operator licences to Grab, Gojek, TADA and ComfortDelGro under the Point-to-Point (P2P) Passenger Transport Industry Act.
MAS bans two former UOB, OCBC employees for fraud, dishonest conduct
THE two individuals are former OCBC treasury advisor Lu Chor Sheng and former UOB relationship manager Timothy Tan Swee Thiam.
Corporate earnings
- ESR-Reit posts 20.2% drop in Q3 DPU to 0.798 S cent
- Far East Hospitality Trust's net property income falls 36.4% for Q3
- CDLHT third-quarter revenue drops 38.7% to S$30.1m
The STI today
STI tumbles 1.10% as investors remain spooked by lockdowns, US election uncertainty
THE key Straits Times Index tumbled 26.84 points or 1.10 per cent to 2,423.84 to log a five-day losing streak.
