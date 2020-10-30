You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Fri, Oct 30, 2020 - 6:30 PM

The exit puts an end to the at least six years of losses that Robinsons has chalked up against declining revenues.
Robinsons Singapore throws in the towel after 162 years

ROBINSONS Singapore, one of the oldest retailers in the Republic with more than a century in business, will close down for good following losses in recent years.

Bank lending in Sept down for seventh straight session: MAS data

SINGAPORE's bank lending in September dipped for the seventh straight session on weaker business loans.

Singapore's Q3 total employment contraction slows, but retrenchments continue: MOM

SINGAPORE'S total employment contracted at a slower pace in the third quarter of 2020, with resident employment rebounding to near pre-pandemic levels.

Singapore firms pessimistic about next six months, but less than before: surveys

SINGAPORE firms expect business conditions to worsen from October till next March, though the gap between pessimists and optimists has been closing.

Nanofilm debuts on SGX mainboard at 7.7% above IPO price

NANOFILM Technologies began its trading debut at S$2.79 on the Singapore Exchange's (SGX) mainboard on Friday, 7.7 per cent or S$0.20 above its initial public offering (IPO) price of S$2.59 per share.

Four ride-hailing firms bag operating licences from LTA

SINGAPORE'S Land Transport Authority (LTA) has awarded ride-hail service operator licences to Grab, Gojek, TADA and ComfortDelGro under the Point-to-Point (P2P) Passenger Transport Industry Act.

MAS bans two former UOB, OCBC employees for fraud, dishonest conduct

THE two individuals are former OCBC treasury advisor Lu Chor Sheng and former UOB relationship manager Timothy Tan Swee Thiam.

STI tumbles 1.10% as investors remain spooked by lockdowns, US election uncertainty

THE key Straits Times Index tumbled 26.84 points or 1.10 per cent to 2,423.84 to log a five-day losing streak.

Norway wealth fund says it's hard to find right green energy projects

Hong Kong Q3 GDP down 3.4% y-o-y, grows 3% q-o-q

Philippine casino sees 'thrill' factor attracting Asian gamblers

Nine new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including one in the community

US firms giving perks to get workers back to their offices

Singapore's Q3 total employment contraction slows, but retrenchments continue: MOM

Oct 30, 2020 06:22 PM
Qian Hu appoints new CEO; Kenny Yap remains as executive chairman

MAINBOARD-LISTED integrated fish service provider Qian Hu has appointed Yap Kok Cheng as its new chief executive,...

Oct 30, 2020 06:21 PM
Norway wealth fund says it's hard to find right green energy projects

[OSLO] Norway's US$1.1 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, is having trouble finding suitable...

Oct 30, 2020 06:05 PM
Hong Kong Q3 GDP down 3.4% y-o-y, grows 3% q-o-q

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong's economy contracted 3.4 per cent in the third quarter compared with a year earlier, the...

Oct 30, 2020 05:52 PM
STI tumbles 1.10% as investors remain spooked by lockdowns, US election uncertainty

SINGAPORE shares extended its losses on Friday, capping a bruising week riddled with consternation amid a renewed...

Oct 30, 2020 05:45 PM
Nanofilm closes 12.4% up on trading debut

NANOFILM Technologies on Friday ended its first day trading on the mainboard at S$2.91, 12.4 per cent or S$0.32...

