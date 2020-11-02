You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Mon, Nov 02, 2020 - 6:30 PM

Small and micro enterprises hit by Covid-19 will have a six-week window in which to renegotiate certain contracts, with no penalties for early termination if negotiations fail, under the proposed Re-Align Framework in a Bill introduced in Parliament on Monday.
New framework lets small and micro firms renegotiate contracts, terminate without penalty

More than a third of MediShield Life premiums paid for by government

SENIOR Minister of State for Health Koh Poh Koon said that overall, in 2019, about 35 per cent of total premiums were paid by the government through subsidies and support schemes.

Construction projects get four-month extension for completion dates due to Covid-19

ELIGIBLE construction projects will get an extension of up to 122 days for completion, under a Bill introduced in Parliament on Monday.

Singapore visitor arrivals inch up month on month in September to 9,500 travellers

THE figure is a modest 6.6 per cent increase from August and continues the uptrend seen since May, after the full impact of Covid-19 border controls hit inbound travel.

MAS subsidies drove first-time Singapore bond issuances in 2019: report

MAS noted that there was a significant increase in debutant Asian issuers in Singapore's bond market since the Asian Bond Grant (ABG) Scheme's launch in 2017.

DBS names Rachel Chew as head of group cash product management

WITH more than 20 years of experience in digital business and product development, Ms Chew will lead the bank's regional cash product management team, which forms part of its global transaction services unit.

The STI today

STI closes 0.8% higher at 2,443.13, ahead of US elections and Ant’s mega listing

THE benchmark Straits Times Index climbed 19.29 points or 0.8 per cent to end the day at 2,443.13.
 

