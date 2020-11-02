Small and micro enterprises hit by Covid-19 will have a six-week window in which to renegotiate certain contracts, with no penalties for early termination if negotiations fail, under the proposed Re-Align Framework in a Bill introduced in Parliament on Monday.

The STI today

STI closes 0.8% higher at 2,443.13, ahead of US elections and Ant’s mega listing

THE benchmark Straits Times Index climbed 19.29 points or 0.8 per cent to end the day at 2,443.13.

