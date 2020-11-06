You are here
Daily Debrief: What Happened Today
Stories you might have missed
CRCT proposes to buy five business parks, remaining stake in mall for 4.95b yuan
THE five business park properties are located in Suzhou, Xian and Hangzhou, while Rock Square is located in Guangzhou, the real estate investment trust's (Reit) manager said in a bourse filing on Friday.
S$6.8m disbursed to 2,700 food, retail businesses in Singapore for going digital: IMDA
THE S$6.8 million in Digital Resilience Bonus was first announced in May, as part of the S$33 billion Fortitude Budget for additional Covid-19 support measures.
New life insurance sales in Singapore up 18% to S$1.32b in Q3
THE rise in new insurance sales in the third quarter of 2020 was consistent with Singapore's 7.9 per cent gross domestic product growth in the same period, the Life Insurance Association, Singapore (LIA Singapore) said on Friday.
'However capable the 4G leaders, we should not change horses in midstream': S Jayakumar writes in latest book
FORMER senior minister S Jayakumar is glad that Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has given himself flexibility on the leadership succession timeline for the People's Action Party (PAP) - even if it means staying beyond the next General Election (GE), due by 2025.
Robinsons' closing down sale begins on Friday
THERE will be a store-wide discount on fashion, beauty, homeware, accessories and travel items, said marketing agency BWP Group.
Corporate earnings
- SingPost H1 net profit falls 42.1% to S$30.9m despite higher revenue
- Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust H2 DPU rises 5.5%
- ARA H-Trust posts Q3 gross revenue of US$20.4m amid portfolio recovery
- StarHub Q3 net profit down 23.3% to S$44.5 million
- Netlink’s H1 profit after tax grows 1.5% to S$44.8m
The STI today
STI slips 9.94 points or 0.38% to 2,578.68 on Friday despite gains in the US and Asia
THE Straits Times Index’s decline 9.94 points or 0.38 per cent to 2,578.68
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes