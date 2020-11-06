Tan Tze Wooi, chief executive of CRCT's manager, said that business parks in China are “strongly supported” by the country’s economic growth initiatives.

Stories you might have missed

CRCT proposes to buy five business parks, remaining stake in mall for 4.95b yuan

THE five business park properties are located in Suzhou, Xian and Hangzhou, while Rock Square is located in Guangzhou, the real estate investment trust's (Reit) manager said in a bourse filing on Friday.

S$6.8m disbursed to 2,700 food, retail businesses in Singapore for going digital: IMDA

THE S$6.8 million in Digital Resilience Bonus was first announced in May, as part of the S$33 billion Fortitude Budget for additional Covid-19 support measures.

New life insurance sales in Singapore up 18% to S$1.32b in Q3

THE rise in new insurance sales in the third quarter of 2020 was consistent with Singapore's 7.9 per cent gross domestic product growth in the same period, the Life Insurance Association, Singapore (LIA Singapore) said on Friday.

'However capable the 4G leaders, we should not change horses in midstream': S Jayakumar writes in latest book

FORMER senior minister S Jayakumar is glad that Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has given himself flexibility on the leadership succession timeline for the People's Action Party (PAP) - even if it means staying beyond the next General Election (GE), due by 2025.

Robinsons' closing down sale begins on Friday

THERE will be a store-wide discount on fashion, beauty, homeware, accessories and travel items, said marketing agency BWP Group.

Corporate earnings

The STI today

STI slips 9.94 points or 0.38% to 2,578.68 on Friday despite gains in the US and Asia

THE Straits Times Index’s decline 9.94 points or 0.38 per cent to 2,578.68

