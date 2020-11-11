You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Wed, Nov 11, 2020 - 6:30 PM

Singapore and Hong Kong will launch their bilateral air travel bubble on Nov 22, allowing people in both cities to travel without quarantine, stay-home notices or controlled itineraries.
Singapore, Hong Kong air travel bubble to launch on Nov 22

SINGAPORE and Hong Kong will launch their bilateral air travel bubble on Nov 22, allowing people in both cities to travel without quarantine, stay-home notices or controlled itineraries.

ARA buys Seoul office tower

ARA Asset Management has purchased Parc1 Tower II - an office building in Seoul - for over one trillion Korean won (S$1.21 billion), in a deal slated to be the largest single asset transaction in Korea this year.

Hyflux receives term sheet from US fund manager Strategic Growth Investments

THE term sheet is regarding the proposed reorganisation and restructuring of Hyflux and its other affiliated companies by certain investment funds managed directly or indirectly by the fund manager.

Suntec Tower Two's 42nd floor put on the market for S$33m

THE offering comprises four contiguous strata office units located on level 42 - the third-highest floor in the building.

PSA Marine granted sustainability-linked loan from DBS

THE three-year, 30 million euro (S$47.8 million) equivalent loan features an interest rate adjustment linked to an ESG (environmental, social and governance) target.

STI up for third consecutive day despite easing vaccine optimism 

THE local blue chip benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) ended the day up 0.31 per cent or 8.28 points to 2,713.28.
 

Malaysia says aviation firms may need three years to recover

Pound hits two-month highs versus euro as vaccine seen as UK lifeline

Australian Parliament to probe Murdoch media dominance

18 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

Singapore, US customs to explore trade data connectivity

Hong Kong disqualifies four legislators for 'endangering security'

Nov 11, 2020 06:26 PM
Energy & Commodities

Louis Dreyfus to sell big stake to Abu Dhabi fund after investor hunt

[PARIS] Louis Dreyfus Company has agreed to sell a large stake to Abu Dhabi-based holding company ADQ, ending...

Nov 11, 2020 06:18 PM
Transport

Malaysia says aviation firms may need three years to recover

[KUALA LUMPUR] Airlines in Malaysia could take three years to bounce back from the coronavirus pandemic, depending...

Nov 11, 2020 06:07 PM
Stocks

STI up for third consecutive day despite easing vaccine optimism

SINGAPORE shares rose again on Wednesday, even as investors dialled back on piling into pandemic-hit sectors.

Nov 11, 2020 05:49 PM
Banking & Finance

Pound hits two-month highs versus euro as vaccine seen as UK lifeline

[LONDON] Sterling hit its highest level in more than two months versus the euro on Wednesday as investors were...

Nov 11, 2020 05:36 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close lower on Wednesday

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Wednesday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 4.99...

