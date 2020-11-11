Singapore and Hong Kong will launch their bilateral air travel bubble on Nov 22, allowing people in both cities to travel without quarantine, stay-home notices or controlled itineraries.

Stories you might have missed

Singapore, Hong Kong air travel bubble to launch on Nov 22

SINGAPORE and Hong Kong will launch their bilateral air travel bubble on Nov 22, allowing people in both cities to travel without quarantine, stay-home notices or controlled itineraries.

ARA buys Seoul office tower

ARA Asset Management has purchased Parc1 Tower II - an office building in Seoul - for over one trillion Korean won (S$1.21 billion), in a deal slated to be the largest single asset transaction in Korea this year.

Hyflux receives term sheet from US fund manager Strategic Growth Investments

THE term sheet is regarding the proposed reorganisation and restructuring of Hyflux and its other affiliated companies by certain investment funds managed directly or indirectly by the fund manager.

Suntec Tower Two's 42nd floor put on the market for S$33m

THE offering comprises four contiguous strata office units located on level 42 - the third-highest floor in the building.

PSA Marine granted sustainability-linked loan from DBS

THE three-year, 30 million euro (S$47.8 million) equivalent loan features an interest rate adjustment linked to an ESG (environmental, social and governance) target.

Corporate earnings

The STI today

STI up for third consecutive day despite easing vaccine optimism

THE local blue chip benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) ended the day up 0.31 per cent or 8.28 points to 2,713.28.

