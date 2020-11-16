Developers in Singapore sold 642 new private homes in October, 51.7 per cent lower than the 1,329 units sold in September.

Singapore's Oct new home sales halve on fewer launches, options curbs

Hyflux placed under judicial management

BORRELLI Walsh has been appointed interim judicial managers (JMs) for debt-ridden Hyflux after Justice Aedit Abdullah on Monday noted that the repeated extension of the debt moratorium for the Singapore water treatment company "must come to an end at some point".

Singapore government expands support for precision engineering firms

LARGE companies will be able to get more financial support from the government under the Partnerships for Capability Transformation (PACT) scheme until March 2022, Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing said on Monday.

GIC ramps up interest in Europe logistics properties

GIC has entered into a joint-venture agreement with Europe's Melcombe Partners to acquire and develop urban logistics properties in Europe.

Swiss tech firm ABB wins US$30m Tuas Water Reclamation Plant contract

THE Tuas WRP will receive used water flows from the western part of Singapore via two separate tunnels and apply membrane bioreactor (MBR) technology to treat and purify 650,000 cubic metres of domestic used water per day to generate NEWater.

CapitaLand to grow investments in business parks, logistics and data centres in China

CAPITALAND has targeted to grow its China exposure in the "new economy" sector to S$5 billion over the next few years, from S$1.5 billion.

Foreigners hold dear to Singapore property

FOREIGN buyers love their properties here, and regulations have nudged such investors to regard such assets as homes.

The STI today

Asian indices up on Monday on RCEP deal; STI finishes 1.4% higher

THE Straits Times Index (STI) added 36.61 points or 1.35 per cent to 2,748.