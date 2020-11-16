You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Mon, Nov 16, 2020 - 6:30 PM

file78sbag53lhldkdwxhxe.jpg
Developers in Singapore sold 642 new private homes in October, 51.7 per cent lower than the 1,329 units sold in September.
ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

Stories you might have missed

Singapore's Oct new home sales halve on fewer launches, options curbs

DEVELOPERS in Singapore sold 642 new private homes in October, 51.7 per cent lower than the 1,329 units sold in September.

Hyflux placed under judicial management

BORRELLI Walsh has been appointed interim judicial managers (JMs) for debt-ridden Hyflux after Justice Aedit Abdullah on Monday noted that the repeated extension of the debt moratorium for the Singapore water treatment company "must come to an end at some point".

Singapore government expands support for precision engineering firms

LARGE companies will be able to get more financial support from the government under the Partnerships for Capability Transformation (PACT) scheme until March 2022, Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing said on Monday.

GIC ramps up interest in Europe logistics properties

GIC has entered into a joint-venture agreement with Europe's Melcombe Partners to acquire and develop urban logistics properties in Europe.

Swiss tech firm ABB wins US$30m Tuas Water Reclamation Plant contract

THE Tuas WRP will receive used water flows from the western part of Singapore via two separate tunnels and apply membrane bioreactor (MBR) technology to treat and purify 650,000 cubic metres of domestic used water per day to generate NEWater.

CapitaLand to grow investments in business parks, logistics and data centres in China

CAPITALAND has targeted to grow its China exposure in the "new economy" sector to S$5 billion over the next few years, from S$1.5 billion.

Foreigners hold dear to Singapore property

FOREIGN buyers love their properties here, and regulations have nudged such investors to regard such assets as homes.

The STI today

Asian indices up on Monday on RCEP deal; STI finishes 1.4% higher

THE Straits Times Index (STI) added 36.61 points or 1.35 per cent to 2,748.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Swiss tech firm ABB wins US$30m Tuas Water Reclamation Plant contract

Britain expects to roll out Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine before Christmas

Five new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

Merkel plans stricter contact rules to stem Covid-19 spread

Australia agrees to A$1.2b settlement over 'robodebt'

Singapore government expands support for precision engineering firms

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 16, 2020 06:17 PM
Stocks

Asian indices up on Monday on RCEP deal; STI finishes 1.4% higher

NEWS of the freshly inked Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) deal, a mega free trade pact backed by...

Nov 16, 2020 06:11 PM
Transport

Surprise cargo surge could surpass last year's holiday period

[FRANKFURT] Freight carriers including container shippers and cargo airlines say global demand is building toward a...

Nov 16, 2020 05:58 PM
Energy & Commodities

Endeavour to buy Teranga as gold dealmaking gathers pace

[JOHANNESBURG] West Africa-focused Endeavour Mining has agreed to buy Teranga Gold in an all-share deal that will...

Nov 16, 2020 05:39 PM
Consumer

Sonova tops forecast on new products, customer confidence

[ZURICH] Sonova, the world's biggest hearing aid maker, beat first-half core profit forecasts on Monday, citing cost...

Nov 16, 2020 05:19 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Monday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Monday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 9.97...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hyflux placed under judicial management

Singapore's Oct new home sales halve on fewer launches, options curbs

Hot stock: Genting Singapore jumps to five-month high on surprise earnings rebound

Starburst's bosses interviewed in corruption probe; shares plunge 68%

Singapore government expands support for precision engineering firms

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for