The new bonds will be issued above par, at 101.553 per cent, on Dec 1, 2020 and mature on Dec 1, 2027.

Stories you might have missed

UOB to issue one billion euros of 0.01% covered bonds

INVESTORS brought a hearty appetite to UOB's offering of one billion euros (S$1.6 billion) in seven-year covered bonds, with the deal about two times subscribed.

Chan Chun Sing urges more countries to adopt shared travel protocol

"WE hope that such a protocol will be adopted and accepted by more countries... to reduce the need for (a) long-term quarantine period that is really disrupting the business travel," the Minister for Trade and Industry told a trade show for the Mice (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions) industry.

Help genuine HDB upgrader with ABSD remission: UOL chief

UOL group chief executive Liam Wee Sin said demand for the private residential market is genuine, and substantially from HDB upgraders who have higher aspirations of living in a condo.

Mandatory offer for Lum Chang turns unconditional

THE mandatory offer for construction firm Lum Chang Holdings has turned unconditional, as the total shares owned, controlled or agreed to be acquired by the offeror and its concert parties amounted to around 51.8 per cent of total shares as at 10.31am on Wednesday.

Cromwell E-Reit to acquire logistics park in Italy for 52.6m euros

THE freehold intermodal logistics park with 156,888 square metres (sq m) of net lettable area (NLA) will add around 10 per cent to Cromwell E-Reit's overall portfolio NLA.

East Coast pre-war bungalow for sale with S$19m guide price

THE land area spans about 10,712 square feet (sq ft) while the built-up area totals some 6,666 sq ft.

The STI today

Singapore shares fall despite Wall Street advance; STI down 0.8%

THE benchmark Straits Times Index closed 0.8 per cent or 22.08 points lower at 2,869.55, with decliners outnumbering advancers 288 to 227 after 3.31 billion securities worth some S$2.41 billion changed hands.

