Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Tue, Dec 01, 2020 - 6:30 PM

The risk of financial stresses remains during this protracted recovery period, said the annual Financial Stability Review of the MAS released on Tuesday.
MAS flags risks of financial stress ahead amid uneven economic recovery in 2021

THE uneven trajectory of economic recovery next year will impinge on jobs and corporate profits in Singapore and the risk of financial stresses remains during this protracted recovery period.

Singapore visitor arrivals up 41.1% to 13,400 in October

OCTOBER arrivals were up from 9,500 in September, but incomparable to the 1.53 million arrivals in October a year ago.

CapitaLand sells three malls, office building for S$448.7m; enters Japan logistics sector

IT is entering into a joint venture with Mitsui & Co Real Estate, with CapitaLand as the majority partner, to develop and operate a logistics project in Greater Tokyo.

Keppel Land to divest remaining 30% stake in Dong Nai Waterfront City

THE transaction follows the divestment of Keppel Land's 70 per cent stake in DNWC to Nam Long Investment Corporation (NLG), which was announced in 2019.

Eagle Hospitality Reit's trustee proposes SC Capital unit to be new Reit manager

THE announcement was made a day after the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) ordered EH-Reit's trustee to remove the current manager within one month and to appoint a new manager "as soon as practicable".

The STI today

Asian stocks rally on Tuesday, STI up 0.29%

AGAINST the backdrop of positive vaccine developments and upbeat Chinese data, the benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) rebounded from the previous day's loss to close 0.29 per cent or 8.17 points higher at 2,814.12.

Government & Economy

Hong Kong Oct retail sales down 8.8% y-o-y, first single-digit fall since June 2019

OCBC adopts risk-management framework Equator Principles for infrastructure projects

10 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, eight of them imported

China factory activity sees fastest growth in decade: survey

A year after outbreak, Wuhan kin struggle to move on

South Korea's exports rise in November despite worsening pandemic

Dec 1, 2020 06:23 PM
Companies & Markets

Thomson Medical sets up new unit to partner healthtech startups, associations

HEALTHCARE player Thomson Medical Group (TMG) has set up a new unit, Thomson X, to partner healthtech startups and...

Dec 1, 2020 06:11 PM
Companies & Markets

CDW Holding sends research for possible anti-cancer drugs for peer review

PRECISION-components specialist CDW Holding has submitted, for peer review, the findings from a joint antibody...

Dec 1, 2020 05:46 PM
Companies & Markets

UG Healthcare to test Malaysian workers for Covid-19

GLOVE-MAKER UG Healthcare will carry out Covid-19 testing on its employees in its upstream manufacturing...

Dec 1, 2020 05:38 PM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong Oct retail sales down 8.8% y-o-y, first single-digit fall since June 2019

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong's retail sales fell 8.8 per cent in October, the first single-digit fall since June last year...

Dec 1, 2020 05:35 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Tuesday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Tuesday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 39.55...

