The risk of financial stresses remains during this protracted recovery period, said the annual Financial Stability Review of the MAS released on Tuesday.

MAS flags risks of financial stress ahead amid uneven economic recovery in 2021

THE uneven trajectory of economic recovery next year will impinge on jobs and corporate profits in Singapore and the risk of financial stresses remains during this protracted recovery period.

Singapore visitor arrivals up 41.1% to 13,400 in October

OCTOBER arrivals were up from 9,500 in September, but incomparable to the 1.53 million arrivals in October a year ago.

CapitaLand sells three malls, office building for S$448.7m; enters Japan logistics sector

IT is entering into a joint venture with Mitsui & Co Real Estate, with CapitaLand as the majority partner, to develop and operate a logistics project in Greater Tokyo.

Keppel Land to divest remaining 30% stake in Dong Nai Waterfront City

THE transaction follows the divestment of Keppel Land's 70 per cent stake in DNWC to Nam Long Investment Corporation (NLG), which was announced in 2019.

Eagle Hospitality Reit's trustee proposes SC Capital unit to be new Reit manager

THE announcement was made a day after the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) ordered EH-Reit's trustee to remove the current manager within one month and to appoint a new manager "as soon as practicable".

The STI today

Asian stocks rally on Tuesday, STI up 0.29%

AGAINST the backdrop of positive vaccine developments and upbeat Chinese data, the benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) rebounded from the previous day's loss to close 0.29 per cent or 8.17 points higher at 2,814.12.