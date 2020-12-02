Deputy CEO Lam Yi Young (left) will take over Mr Ho Meng Kit as the Singapore Business Federation's chief.

Stories you might have missed

SBF names ex-senior civil servant Lam Yi Young to succeed retiring CEO Ho Meng Kit

THE leadership change takes effect from Jan 1, with Mr Ho continuing to help the SBF as its senior adviser after his retirement.

DBS, Standard Chartered make further cuts to deposit account rates

DBS and Standard Chartered (StanChart) will again slash rates on their respective savings accounts from Jan 1, 2021 on the back of a grim interest rate environment.

Standard Chartered rolls out Singdollar sustainability-linked fixed deposits

STANDARD Chartered (StanChart) on Wednesday announced the launch of its Singdollar sustainable time deposits, which is the first local currency sustainable deposit product that enables retail and private banking investors to get returns for their investments in sustainability.

Equinix injects US$144m initial investment into fifth Singapore data centre

NAMED SG5, the nine-storey facility will be located at Tanjong Kling data centre park and be directly connected to the four existing Equinix International Business Exchange (IBX) data centres in Singapore via low-latency dark fibre links.

Sabana Reit: 'Nothing unusual or improper' about merger's voting process

SABANA Reit's manager made that point in a bourse filing on Wednesday morning in response to concerns raised by the deal's key opponents, adding that the procedures apply equally to all unitholders of the trust.

MAS bans two former insurance agents for misleading clients and for forgery

CHONG Yoon Loi, a former representative of Aviva Financial Advisers (AFA), was handed a four-year prohibition order (PO), while Suresh Kannan, a former representative of The Great Eastern Life Assurance Co, was issued a two-year PO.

The STI today

STI closes 0.1% down at 2,810.95

THE benchmark Straits Times Index sank into the red on Wednesday, declining 0.11 per cent or 3.17 points to close at 2,810.95.