Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Wed, Dec 02, 2020 - 6:30 PM

Deputy CEO Lam Yi Young (left) will take over Mr Ho Meng Kit as the Singapore Business Federation's chief.
Photos: SINGAPORE BUSINESS FERDERATION

SBF names ex-senior civil servant Lam Yi Young to succeed retiring CEO Ho Meng Kit

THE leadership change takes effect from Jan 1, with Mr Ho continuing to help the SBF as its senior adviser after his retirement.

DBS, Standard Chartered make further cuts to deposit account rates

DBS and Standard Chartered (StanChart) will again slash rates on their respective savings accounts from Jan 1, 2021 on the back of a grim interest rate environment.

Standard Chartered rolls out Singdollar sustainability-linked fixed deposits

STANDARD Chartered (StanChart) on Wednesday announced the launch of its Singdollar sustainable time deposits, which is the first local currency sustainable deposit product that enables retail and private banking investors to get returns for their investments in sustainability.

Equinix injects US$144m initial investment into fifth Singapore data centre

NAMED SG5, the nine-storey facility will be located at Tanjong Kling data centre park and be directly connected to the four existing Equinix International Business Exchange (IBX) data centres in Singapore via low-latency dark fibre links.

Sabana Reit: 'Nothing unusual or improper' about merger's voting process

SABANA Reit's manager made that point in a bourse filing on Wednesday morning in response to concerns raised by the deal's key opponents, adding that the procedures apply equally to all unitholders of the trust.

MAS bans two former insurance agents for misleading clients and for forgery

CHONG Yoon Loi, a former representative of Aviva Financial Advisers (AFA), was handed a four-year prohibition order (PO), while Suresh Kannan, a former representative of The Great Eastern Life Assurance Co, was issued a two-year PO.

The STI today

STI closes 0.1% down at 2,810.95

THE benchmark Straits Times Index sank into the red on Wednesday, declining 0.11 per cent or 3.17 points to close at 2,810.95.

Government & Economy

Indonesia looks at policy revamp to keep biodiesel programme alive

EU banking watchdog revives relief measures for Covid-hit loans

MAS bans two former insurance agents for misleading clients and for forgery

China becomes a bigger mark on Nato's radar with new report

Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong jailed 13.5 months for anti-government protest

Two new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, both imported

Dec 2, 2020 06:21 PM
Energy & Commodities

Indonesia looks at policy revamp to keep biodiesel programme alive

[JAKARTA] Indonesia must make policy changes to ensure it can keep subsidising its ambitious biodiesel programme,...

Dec 2, 2020 06:12 PM
Banking & Finance

EU banking watchdog revives relief measures for Covid-hit loans

[LONDON] European Union regulators have revived guidance to allow banks to grant a new round of loan repayment...

Dec 2, 2020 06:01 PM
Banking & Finance

Sterling slips below US$1.34 as Brexit trade deal doubts emerge

[LONDON] Sterling dipped below US$1.34 as doubts resurfaced over whether Britain can seal a post-Brexit trade deal...

Dec 2, 2020 05:43 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close lower on Wednesday

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Wednesday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 3.54...

Dec 2, 2020 05:41 PM
Stocks

STI closes 0.1% down at 2,810.95

THE benchmark Straits Times Index sank into the red on Wednesday, declining 0.11 per cent or 3.17 points to close at...

