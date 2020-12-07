Known as the Singapore Financial Data Exchange (SGFinDex), it enables Singaporeans to use their SingPass to retrieve their personal financial information.

Stories you might have missed

In a world's first, Singaporeans get aggregated view of finances across banks

SINGAPORE has launched the world's first system that allows its citizens to consolidate their financial information across seven major banks and relevant government agencies.

Singapore needs more inclusive tech innovation and partnerships to spur global recovery: DPM Heng

SINGAPORE can contribute to global recovery by taking on a more inclusive and collaborative approach in deepening its tech capabilities, as the local tech sector continues to be a bright spot for businesses and workers amid the economic fallout.

LMIRT manager denies request to postpone voting for acquisition of Lippo Mall Puri

THE manager said that it received a letter on Friday from certain unitholders of LMIRT requesting an additional resolution be tabled to postpone the voting on the acquisition of Lippo Mall Puri to another EGM, at least three months from Dec 14.

Japfa to sell 80% of Greenfields Dairy Singapore for US$236m to TPG, Northstar

JAPFA will retain 20 per cent of the shareholding in Greenfields Dairy Singapore (GDS), which is the holding company of Japfa's Greenfields dairy business.

CapitaLand forms US$300m JV to grow multifamily asset portfolio in US

THE JV will invest in assets in the south-east and South-west markets of the US, with an initial focus on Austin, Texas.

Ying Li group CEO detained in China in bribery probe

INSOFAR as the board is aware, this matter is not related to the day-to-day operations of the company or the group, and should not materially affect its normal business and operations, Ying Li said.

Corporate earnings

The STI today

Singapore shares close 0.5% lower, ending two straight days of gains

SINGAPORE shares traded directionless and ended two straight days of gains with the key Straits Times Index finishing 14.38 points or 0.51 per cent lower at 2,825.51 on Monday.