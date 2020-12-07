You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Mon, Dec 07, 2020 - 6:30 PM

Known as the Singapore Financial Data Exchange (SGFinDex), it enables Singaporeans to use their SingPass to retrieve their personal financial information.
In a world's first, Singaporeans get aggregated view of finances across banks

SINGAPORE has launched the world's first system that allows its citizens to consolidate their financial information across seven major banks and relevant government agencies.

Singapore needs more inclusive tech innovation and partnerships to spur global recovery: DPM Heng

SINGAPORE can contribute to global recovery by taking on a more inclusive and collaborative approach in deepening its tech capabilities, as the local tech sector continues to be a bright spot for businesses and workers amid the economic fallout.

LMIRT manager denies request to postpone voting for acquisition of Lippo Mall Puri

THE manager said that it received a letter on Friday from certain unitholders of LMIRT requesting an additional resolution be tabled to postpone the voting on the acquisition of Lippo Mall Puri to another EGM, at least three months from Dec 14.

Japfa to sell 80% of Greenfields Dairy Singapore for US$236m to TPG, Northstar

JAPFA will retain 20 per cent of the shareholding in Greenfields Dairy Singapore (GDS), which is the holding company of Japfa's Greenfields dairy business.

CapitaLand forms US$300m JV to grow multifamily asset portfolio in US

THE JV will invest in assets in the south-east and South-west markets of the US, with an initial focus on Austin, Texas.

Ying Li group CEO detained in China in bribery probe

INSOFAR as the board is aware, this matter is not related to the day-to-day operations of the company or the group, and should not materially affect its normal business and operations, Ying Li said.

Singapore shares close 0.5% lower, ending two straight days of gains

SINGAPORE shares traded directionless and ended two straight days of gains with the key Straits Times Index finishing 14.38 points or 0.51 per cent lower at 2,825.51 on Monday.

Philip Jeyaretnam appointed Judicial Commissioner of the Supreme Court

Pounds dives on report Johnson to abandon Brexit talks

Indonesia receives over a million Chinese Covid-19 vaccine doses

SUSS, ESG platform to trial blockchain solutions for trade and connectivity

13 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine candidate

Trust in technology has to be earned, not claimed, says Microsoft chief

DISRUPTIONS from the pandemic could accelerate tech adoption by financial services, but trust in technology has to...

Malaysia: Shares close mostly flat on Monday

MALAYSIA share prices closed mostly flat on Monday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 1....

Philip Jeyaretnam appointed Judicial Commissioner of the Supreme Court

THE President has appointed Philip Jeyaretnam as a Judicial Commissioner of the Supreme Court on the advice of the...

Giant Japanese steel mill signals pandemic-recovery taking root

[TOKYO] A surge in automotive demand is making it attractive for Nippon Steel Corp to restart facilities it shut...

