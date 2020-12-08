This is part of the Monetary Authority of Singapore's efforts to make cross-border remittances cheaper and faster.

Stories you might have missed

PayNow and Thailand's PromptPay to link up next year in trailblazing move

THIS linkage between two countries' national faster payment systems will be the first of its kind in the world,said Ravi Menon, managing director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).

Singapore's air cargo community ready to ship ultra-cold Covid-19 vaccines

SINGAPORE'S air cargo community is ready for the transportation and distribution of Covid-19 vaccines, the Changi Ready Taskforce announced on Tuesday, as it detailed its capabilities in handling cargo with strict temperature requirements.

Singapore will continue to uphold trade links, strengthen connectivity: Chan Chun Sing

IN addition to developing digital economy and free trade agreements, Singapore will re-establish its Covid-disrupted links with the rest of the world, and strengthen other dimensions of connectivity - digital, financial, regulatory, talent and technology - to emerge stronger from the present crisis.

Singapore is most expensive South-east Asia city for fitting out offices

SINGAPORE recorded the highest average fit-out cost for offices across South-east Asia at US$112 per square foot (psf), Cushman & Wakefield said on Tuesday.

Carsome bags US$30m Series D round; eyes end-2023 US IPO

CARSOME, a Malaysia-based used car platform, has raised US$30 million in a Series D equity round for further expansion in South-east Asia.

MAS partners UN programme to help SMEs access global value chains

THE partnership will provide SMEs with digital and financial tools to help them better leverage data and access financing solutions, as well as opportunities for SMEs, including fintechs, to expand to developing countries through the United Nations Development Programme's global network of 170 offices.

The STI today

STI closes flat as traders play waiting game on rising Covid-19 cases, geopolitics

THE key Straits Times Index closed at 2,825.63, marginally up by 0.12 points in directionless trading.