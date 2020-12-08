You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Tue, Dec 08, 2020

This is part of the Monetary Authority of Singapore's efforts to make cross-border remittances cheaper and faster.
PayNow and Thailand's PromptPay to link up next year in trailblazing move

THIS linkage between two countries' national faster payment systems will be the first of its kind in the world,said Ravi Menon, managing director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).

Singapore's air cargo community ready to ship ultra-cold Covid-19 vaccines

SINGAPORE'S air cargo community is ready for the transportation and distribution of Covid-19 vaccines, the Changi Ready Taskforce announced on Tuesday, as it detailed its capabilities in handling cargo with strict temperature requirements.

Singapore will continue to uphold trade links, strengthen connectivity: Chan Chun Sing

IN addition to developing digital economy and free trade agreements, Singapore will re-establish its Covid-disrupted links with the rest of the world, and strengthen other dimensions of connectivity - digital, financial, regulatory, talent and technology - to emerge stronger from the present crisis.

Singapore is most expensive South-east Asia city for fitting out offices

SINGAPORE recorded the highest average fit-out cost for offices across South-east Asia at US$112 per square foot (psf), Cushman & Wakefield said on Tuesday.

Carsome bags US$30m Series D round; eyes end-2023 US IPO

CARSOME, a Malaysia-based used car platform, has raised US$30 million in a Series D equity round for further expansion in South-east Asia.

MAS partners UN programme to help SMEs access global value chains

THE partnership will provide SMEs with digital and financial tools to help them better leverage data and access financing solutions, as well as opportunities for SMEs, including fintechs, to expand to developing countries through the United Nations Development Programme's global network of 170 offices.

STI closes flat as traders play waiting game on rising Covid-19 cases, geopolitics

THE key Straits Times Index closed at 2,825.63, marginally up by 0.12 points in directionless trading.

Mystery illness frays India's coronavirus nerves

Dec 8, 2020
AFTER months of closure amid the pandemic, three bars and pubs will get to resume business for two months starting...

Dec 8, 2020
THE Singapore Exchange RegCo issued a query to Catalist-listed Hatten Land on Tuesday evening on its trading...

Dec 8, 2020
SINGAPORE shares closed flat after trading under water for most of the day as traders played the waiting game on...

Dec 8, 2020
[BANGALORE, India] Hundreds of people have been treated for mystery illness in a southern Indian town, with one...

Dec 8, 2020
[NEW YORK] For television viewers, the holiday season means commercials filled with rosy-cheeked Santas, computer-...

