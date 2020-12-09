You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Wed, Dec 09, 2020 - 6:30 PM

Singapore's economy appears on track to shrink 6 per cent in 2020, although unemployment could rise further by year-end, according to private-sector economists polled by the MAS in a quarterly survey.
Singapore unemployment rate expected to hit 3.7% by year-end: survey

SINGAPORE'S economy appears on track to shrink 6 per cent in 2020, although unemployment could rise further by year-end, according to private-sector economists polled by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) in a quarterly survey.

5G success needs public-private and cross-border partnerships: Iswaran

MINISTER for Communications and Information S Iswaran said Singapore looks forward to "working with all global partners from the public and private sectors" in its 5G efforts, while stressing the need for cross-border partnerships and interoperable systems.

Al Futtaim-related entities loaned Robinsons S$159m to fund trading losses

RSH Holdings Pte Ltd and Robinson & Co Pte Ltd had loaned about S$90.3 million and S$68.2 million respectively to Robinson & Company (Singapore) Pte Ltd to fund its trading losses while another S$756,550 in loans was provided by ALF Global Pte Ltd.

Singapore's fintech investments rebounded to US$278m in Q2: report

THIS is 4.1 times the US$68 million recorded in the first quarter, the Singapore FinTech Association (SFA) and management consulting firm Oliver Wyman said in a report on Wednesday.

Singapore to pilot platform next year to speed up insurance claims: MAS

THE platform, to go "live" as a pilot next year, is targeted at the uncertainty over the claimable insurance amount when an individual is hospitalised, said Ravi Menon, managing director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).

Gulf Oil to buy OK Lim's Ocean Tankers assets in Singapore

THE assets, located in the Tuas area of Singapore, will continue to operate as a going concern after the acquisition.

LMIRT faces opposition from unitholders on Lippo Mall Puri acquisition

SOME 41 unitholders with over 6 per cent of the vote have asked that voting on the acquisition be postponed by at least three months so that a new valuation can be commissioned for the property.

STI gains 0.6% on triple shot of good news

SINGAPORE shares closed higher with the key Straits Times Index advancing 17.44 points or 0.62 per cent to 2,843.07 on Wednesday.

