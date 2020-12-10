You are here
Singapore and UK sign FTA; to work towards a digital economy agreement
UNDER this FTA, Singapore and UK companies will enjoy the same benefits that they are receiving under the EU-Singapore FTA (EUSFTA)
GIC’s stake in DoorDash bumped to US$5b after first-day pop in public market
SINGAPORE sovereign wealth fund GIC’s stake in DoorDash is now valued at around US$5.04 billion after shares in the US-based food delivery company soared 85.8 per cent on its market debut.
StanChart Singapore moves big step closer to digital-only bank
THE enhanced SRFB privileges allow StanChart to secure an additional full bank licence to establish a subsidiary to operate new or alternative business models, such as a digital-led bank with ecosystem partners.
Small businesses hit by Covid-19 can ask for contract renegotiation from Jan 15 to Feb 26
SMALL enterprises hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic will have a six-week period to renegotiate business contracts that they have difficulties fulfilling.
Shophouses in prime districts snapped up; owners put more assets on market
SOFTER asking prices in Singapore's shophouse market have continued to pique buyer interest for tightly-held assets in prime locations, and the flurry is showing no signs of abating.
Keppel Reit obtains A$300m in green loans from UOB, BNP Paribas
THE Reit will use part of the loans for financing the real estate investment trust's acquisition of Pinnacle Office Park, a freehold Grade A commercial property in Sydney's Macquarie Park.
The STI today
STI back in red by 0.6% on US stimulus impasse, Brexit overhang, more virus cases
SINGAPORE shares sank back in the red on a listless trading day with the key Straits Times Index retreating 18.11 points or 0.64 per cent to 2,824.96.
