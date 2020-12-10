You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Thu, Dec 10, 2020 - 6:30 PM

KCD_4010.jpg
Singapore Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing and UK Secretary of State for International Trade Elizabeth Truss signed the UK-Singapore FTA in Singapore on Dec 10.
PHOTO: MTI

Singapore and UK sign FTA; to work towards a digital economy agreement

UNDER this FTA, Singapore and UK companies will enjoy the same benefits that they are receiving under the EU-Singapore FTA (EUSFTA)

GIC’s stake in DoorDash bumped to US$5b after first-day pop in public market

SINGAPORE sovereign wealth fund GIC’s stake in DoorDash is now valued at around US$5.04 billion after shares in the US-based food delivery company soared 85.8 per cent on its market debut.

StanChart Singapore moves big step closer to digital-only bank

THE enhanced SRFB privileges allow StanChart to secure an additional full bank licence to establish a subsidiary to operate new or alternative business models, such as a digital-led bank with ecosystem partners.

Small businesses hit by Covid-19 can ask for contract renegotiation from Jan 15 to Feb 26

SMALL enterprises hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic will have a six-week period to renegotiate business contracts that they have difficulties fulfilling.

Shophouses in prime districts snapped up; owners put more assets on market

SOFTER asking prices in Singapore's shophouse market have continued to pique buyer interest for tightly-held assets in prime locations, and the flurry is showing no signs of abating.

Keppel Reit obtains A$300m in green loans from UOB, BNP Paribas

THE Reit will use part of the loans for financing the real estate investment trust's acquisition of Pinnacle Office Park, a freehold Grade A commercial property in Sydney's Macquarie Park.

The STI today

STI back in red by 0.6% on US stimulus impasse, Brexit overhang, more virus cases

SINGAPORE shares sank back in the red on a listless trading day with the key Straits Times Index retreating 18.11 points or 0.64 per cent to 2,824.96.

Government & Economy

Indonesia secures 155.5m doses of coronavirus vaccines, seeks 116m more

Paris enjoys Brexit bonus with estimated 4,735 extra finance jobs

Japan plans vaccine freezer buying binge as Tokyo reports record cases

UK GDP growth slows to six-month low as Covid hit hospitality

Small businesses hit by Covid-19 can ask for contract renegotiation from Jan 15 to Feb 26

Six new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

Dec 10, 2020 06:28 PM
Government & Economy

Indonesia secures 155.5m doses of coronavirus vaccines, seeks 116m more

[JAKARTA] Indonesia has secured 155.5 million doses of coronavirus vaccines and is seeking another 116 million...

Dec 10, 2020 06:21 PM
Companies & Markets

SGX RegCo warns public of 'pump and dump' activities that exploit social media plaforms

SINGAPORE Exchange Regulation (SGX RegCo) has flagged possible market misconduct activities which use Telegram chat...

Dec 10, 2020 06:18 PM
Banking & Finance

DBS launches digital exchange; crypto trading to start in a week

DBS on Thursday announced that it will set up a digital exchange, which includes a cryptocurrency trading platform...

Dec 10, 2020 06:13 PM
Consumer

Long-awaited Cyberpunk 2077 tops Steam game chart on debut

[POLAND] Cyberpunk 2077, the highly anticipated game by Polish video games maker CD Projekt, topped Steam's chart at...

Dec 10, 2020 06:00 PM
Real Estate

New type of housing targeted at seniors to be launched in Feb 2021 BTO exercise

THE Singapore government is piloting a new public housing concept to expand the continuum of residential options for...

Stay up to date with The Business Times for