Singapore Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing and UK Secretary of State for International Trade Elizabeth Truss signed the UK-Singapore FTA in Singapore on Dec 10.

Singapore and UK sign FTA; to work towards a digital economy agreement

UNDER this FTA, Singapore and UK companies will enjoy the same benefits that they are receiving under the EU-Singapore FTA (EUSFTA)

GIC’s stake in DoorDash bumped to US$5b after first-day pop in public market

SINGAPORE sovereign wealth fund GIC’s stake in DoorDash is now valued at around US$5.04 billion after shares in the US-based food delivery company soared 85.8 per cent on its market debut.

StanChart Singapore moves big step closer to digital-only bank

THE enhanced SRFB privileges allow StanChart to secure an additional full bank licence to establish a subsidiary to operate new or alternative business models, such as a digital-led bank with ecosystem partners.

Small businesses hit by Covid-19 can ask for contract renegotiation from Jan 15 to Feb 26

SMALL enterprises hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic will have a six-week period to renegotiate business contracts that they have difficulties fulfilling.

Shophouses in prime districts snapped up; owners put more assets on market

SOFTER asking prices in Singapore's shophouse market have continued to pique buyer interest for tightly-held assets in prime locations, and the flurry is showing no signs of abating.

Keppel Reit obtains A$300m in green loans from UOB, BNP Paribas

THE Reit will use part of the loans for financing the real estate investment trust's acquisition of Pinnacle Office Park, a freehold Grade A commercial property in Sydney's Macquarie Park.

The STI today

STI back in red by 0.6% on US stimulus impasse, Brexit overhang, more virus cases

SINGAPORE shares sank back in the red on a listless trading day with the key Straits Times Index retreating 18.11 points or 0.64 per cent to 2,824.96.