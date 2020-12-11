You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Fri, Dec 11, 2020 - 6:30 PM

The government is pumping S$25 billion into its next five-year plan for research, innovation and enterprise in a continuing effort to tap science and technology to build a more resilient, sustainable and digital Singapore, create more opportunities for Singaporeans and emerge stronger in a Covid world.
Stories you might have missed

Singapore spending S$25b in next five-year R&D plan

THE new plan (RIE 2025) and sustained investment budget, at about 1 per cent of the gross domestic product, were endorsed on Thursday night at the 12th meeting of the Research, Innovation and Enterprise Council chaired by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

Govt may have to apply more subsidies to keep prime HDB flats affordable: Desmond Lee

THAT said, there is also the "issue of fairness to consider when these additional subsidies add to higher capital gains for buyers of such flats in prime locations," he noted.

Singapore, Shanghai to boost collaboration in financial services, innovation

SINGAPORE and Shanghai will strengthen collaboration in financial services and innovation, as the latter develops the China (Shanghai) Free Trade Zone and spearheads the integration of the Yangtze River Delta region.

Singapore to welcome Taiwan visitors; travel to Taiwan allowed from Dec 18

WITH immediate effect, visitors travelling from Taiwan can apply for an Air Travel Pass (ATP) for entry into Singapore on, or after Dec 18.

MAS expands industry steering committee mandate to drive Sibor transition

THE Steering Committee for SOR Transition to Sora's (SC-STS) mandate will be expanded to enable it to oversee the interest rate benchmark transition from the Singapore Interbank Offer Rate (Sibor) to Sora.

Singapore, China bond markets to get boost from SGX-CCDC pact

UNDER the MOU, SGX will work with CCDC to promote the internationalisation of China's bond market, and provide Chinese bond products and services internationally.

The STI today

STI falls 0.12% to cap a choppy week

SINGAPORE shares closed lower with the key Straits Times Index falling 3.26 points or 0.12 per cent to wrap up a choppy week at 2,821.70 on Friday.

Government & Economy

Singapore spending S$25b in next five-year R&D plan

Dec 11, 2020 06:14 PM
