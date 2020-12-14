Capacity limits on public areas such as malls and attractions, as well as at places of worship, will also be eased, he added.

Stories you might have missed

Phase 3 of Covid-19 reopening starts Dec 28, groups of up to 8 allowed to gather

PHASE 3 of Singapore's reopening amid the Covid-19 pandemic will start on Monday Dec 28, with groups of up to eight people to be allowed, up from five currently, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Monday in a national address.

Over S$1b to secure enough vaccines by Q3 2021; all citizens, long-term residents to get free vaccinations

THE first shipment of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which has been approved by the Health Sciences Authority, is expected to arrive by the end of this month, making Singapore one of the first countries to obtain this vaccine, Mr Lee told Singaporeans in a televised live broadcast.

Pilot test in Q1 to allow migrant workers in some dorms to access community

MIGRANT workers in some dormitories will be allowed to access the community once a month as part of a pilot scheme to be kicked off in Q1 next year, subject to compliance with rostered routine testing (RRT), wearing of contact tracing tokens, and safe living measures.

Singapore must take 'calculated risk' of reopening borders: PM Lee

HE said "the longer our own borders stay closed to travellers, the greater the risk of us permanently losing out as an international hub, and consequently hurting our livelihoods," and the "only option" is to reopen the borders in a controlled and safe manner.

Soilbuild Group chairman, Blackstone to take Soilbuild Reit private at S$0.55 per unit

THE scheme consideration represents a premium of about 34.5 per cent, 34.8 per cent, 53.2 per cent and 29.1 per cent over the volume-weighted average price per Soilbuild Reit unit respectively for the one-month, three-month, six-month and 12-month period up to and including Aug 31.

CDL to sell Penang hotel for RM75m

THE buyer is Malaysia-listed Ivory Properties Group Berhad and it will acquire the freehold land that the 318-room hotel resides on, along with the hotel and all fixtures, fittings, equipment and tangible personal property in respect of the hotel, CDL said.

LMIRT unitholders give green light for Lippo Mall Puri purchase, rights issue

AT an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) on Monday morning, unitholders approved the deal with about 78.6 per cent of the total number of votes cast in favour of it, above the 50 per cent requisite.

Singapore hotels drop leisure bookings after being designated as SHN facilities

THE Business Times (BT) understands that Naumi Hotel Singapore and Amara Singapore had recently notified guests that their bookings were cancelled as their premises will be used as SHN facilities.

The STI today

Investor optimism lifts Singapore shares, STI up 1.3%

THE benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) gained 1.29 per cent or 36.44 points to close at 2,858.14.