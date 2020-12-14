You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Mon, Dec 14, 2020 - 6:30 PM

phase3.jpg
Capacity limits on public areas such as malls and attractions, as well as at places of worship, will also be eased, he added.
PHOTO: SPH

Stories you might have missed

Phase 3 of Covid-19 reopening starts Dec 28, groups of up to 8 allowed to gather

PHASE 3 of Singapore's reopening amid the Covid-19 pandemic will start on Monday Dec 28, with groups of up to eight people to be allowed, up from five currently, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Monday in a national address.

Over S$1b to secure enough vaccines by Q3 2021; all citizens, long-term residents to get free vaccinations

THE first shipment of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which has been approved by the Health Sciences Authority, is expected to arrive by the end of this month, making Singapore one of the first countries to obtain this vaccine, Mr Lee told Singaporeans in a televised live broadcast.

Pilot test in Q1 to allow migrant workers in some dorms to access community

MIGRANT workers in some dormitories will be allowed to access the community once a month as part of a pilot scheme to be kicked off in Q1 next year, subject to compliance with rostered routine testing (RRT), wearing of contact tracing tokens, and safe living measures.

Singapore must take 'calculated risk' of reopening borders: PM Lee

HE said "the longer our own borders stay closed to travellers, the greater the risk of us permanently losing out as an international hub, and consequently hurting our livelihoods," and the "only option" is to reopen the borders in a controlled and safe manner.

Soilbuild Group chairman, Blackstone to take Soilbuild Reit private at S$0.55 per unit

THE scheme consideration represents a premium of about 34.5 per cent, 34.8 per cent, 53.2 per cent and 29.1 per cent over the volume-weighted average price per Soilbuild Reit unit respectively for the one-month, three-month, six-month and 12-month period up to and including Aug 31.

CDL to sell Penang hotel for RM75m

THE buyer is Malaysia-listed Ivory Properties Group Berhad and it will acquire the freehold land that the 318-room hotel resides on, along with the hotel and all fixtures, fittings, equipment and tangible personal property in respect of the hotel, CDL said.

LMIRT unitholders give green light for Lippo Mall Puri purchase, rights issue

AT an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) on Monday morning, unitholders approved the deal with about 78.6 per cent of the total number of votes cast in favour of it, above the 50 per cent requisite.

Singapore hotels drop leisure bookings after being designated as SHN facilities

THE Business Times (BT) understands that Naumi Hotel Singapore and Amara Singapore had recently notified guests that their bookings were cancelled as their premises will be used as SHN facilities.

The STI today

Investor optimism lifts Singapore shares, STI up 1.3%

THE benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) gained 1.29 per cent or 36.44 points to close at 2,858.14.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

HSA grants interim authorisation for Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine in Singapore

Over S$1b to secure enough vaccines by Q3 2021; all citizens, long-term residents to get free vaccinations

Pilot test in Q1 to allow migrant workers in some dorms to access community

Phase 3 of Covid-19 reopening starts Dec 28, groups of up to 8 allowed to gather

Singapore must take 'calculated risk' of reopening borders: PM Lee

Merkel seeks to regain grip on virus with hard holiday lockdown

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 14, 2020 06:27 PM
Consumer

China sees new surge in pork prices with imports under scrutiny

[SHANGHAI] Pork prices have rebounded in China as demand strengthens before a major holiday season and supply...

Dec 14, 2020 06:22 PM
Companies & Markets

Stamford Land deputy executive chairman retires

STAMFORD Land Corporation's deputy executive chairman and director, Ow Cheo Guan, has retired, the mainboard-listed...

Dec 14, 2020 06:20 PM
Consumer

Don't stockpile food, minister tells British shoppers

[LONDON] British shoppers worried about the government failing to secure a post-Brexit trade deal with the European...

Dec 14, 2020 05:59 PM
Companies & Markets

Yunnan Energy diversifies into construction materials trading

YUNNAN Energy International, which mainly distributes laboratory instruments and life science equipment, is starting...

Dec 14, 2020 05:53 PM
Government & Economy

HSA grants interim authorisation for Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine in Singapore

THE Health Sciences Authority (HSA) has on Monday given the green light for the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore hotels drop leisure bookings after being designated as SHN facilities

Hin Leong's Lim family, BP sued for US$313m on oil deals

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB initiates coverage on Nanofilm with 'add', S$5.52 target price

Soilbuild Group chairman, Blackstone to take Soilbuild Reit private at S$0.55 per unit

Hot stock: Top Glove loses 5.7% after report reveals Covid-19 whistleblower was fired

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for