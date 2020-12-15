You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Tue, Dec 15, 2020

A new travel arrangement, which allows certain short-term travellers from all countries to enter Singapore while being housed in a "bubble" within dedicated facilities, was announced on Tuesday.
ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

Singapore to offer segregated travel lane in added effort to safely reopen borders

THE new segregated travel lane (STL) is part of efforts to reopen Singapore's borders in a controlled and safe manner and complements other travel lanes already established, such as the reciprocal green lane.

More than 4,700 SGUnited traineeships filled as at early-December: Josephine Teo

MORE than 4,700 opportunities under the SGUnited Traineeships Programme (SGUT) have been taken up as at early-December, with about 430 mid-career jobseekers placed into attachments across some 170 host companies under the SGUnited Mid-Career Pathways Programme.

Singapore new home sales rose to 767 units in Nov, up 18.9% over Oct on economic recovery hopes

THE gains in November came from strong demand at new launches - The Linq @ Beauty World and The Landmark.

Perennial Real Estate, Kuok Khoon Hong joint entity pay S$280.9m for Mediacorp's Caldecott Hill site

THE 752,015-square-foot island site currently has a balance lease term of 73 years, and is zoned for civic & community institution use under Master Plan 2019.

Singapore VC firm 1982 Ventures invests in Vietnam's Homebase

TAKEN together, the investments add up to a US dollar seven-figure Pre-Series A round, 1982 Ventures said on Tuesday, without disclosing the amount it invested.

Yeo Hiap Seng unit served three writs of summons by former distributors

THE plaintiffs are seeking declaratory reliefs on the termination of their respective agreements, refunds of the security deposits paid and for general, special, exemplary and aggravated damages.

The STI today

Singapore shares close slightly lower on Tuesday, STI down 0.1%

THE benchmark Straits Times Index fell 1.42 points or 0.1 per cent to 2,856.72.

Government & Economy

Singapore falls two places in cost of living rankings on weaker SGD: ECA International

In frozen north, a Japanese city's coronavirus crisis maps out winter vulnerability

Putin congratulates Joe Biden on US election victory

16 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including one from worker's dormitory

More than 4,700 SGUnited traineeships filled as at early-December: Josephine Teo

China industrial output rises 7% y-o-y in Nov; retail sales up 5% y-o-y

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 15, 2020 06:28 PM
Companies & Markets

Hyflux's judicial managers in talks with 14 new potential investors

THE judicial managers of Hyflux and its unit Hydrochem are in talks with 14 new potential investors, and aim to...

Dec 15, 2020 06:19 PM
Garage

iQiyi to hire over 200 staff in its Singapore international HQ in next few years

CHINESE streaming service iQiyi plans to hire over 200 staff in Singapore, its new international headquarters, in...

Dec 15, 2020 06:06 PM
Companies & Markets

SBS Transit partners RATP to vie for new business in Singapore

SBS Transit has partnered France's public transport operator RATP Dev to view for new business prospects in the...

Dec 15, 2020 05:53 PM
Companies & Markets

Keppel Land is lead investor in co-living startup Cove's US$4.6m Series A round

KEPPEL Land, the property arm of Keppel Corporation, has taken a minority stake in co-living platform Cove, as the...

Dec 15, 2020 05:49 PM
Stocks

Singapore shares close slightly lower on Tuesday, STI down 0.1%

SINGAPORE shares finished Tuesday slightly lower as counters on the bourse traded sideways as investor optimism...

