A new travel arrangement, which allows certain short-term travellers from all countries to enter Singapore while being housed in a "bubble" within dedicated facilities, was announced on Tuesday.

Stories you might have missed

Singapore to offer segregated travel lane in added effort to safely reopen borders

THE new segregated travel lane (STL) is part of efforts to reopen Singapore's borders in a controlled and safe manner and complements other travel lanes already established, such as the reciprocal green lane.

More than 4,700 SGUnited traineeships filled as at early-December: Josephine Teo

MORE than 4,700 opportunities under the SGUnited Traineeships Programme (SGUT) have been taken up as at early-December, with about 430 mid-career jobseekers placed into attachments across some 170 host companies under the SGUnited Mid-Career Pathways Programme.

Singapore new home sales rose to 767 units in Nov, up 18.9% over Oct on economic recovery hopes

THE gains in November came from strong demand at new launches - The Linq @ Beauty World and The Landmark.

Perennial Real Estate, Kuok Khoon Hong joint entity pay S$280.9m for Mediacorp's Caldecott Hill site

THE 752,015-square-foot island site currently has a balance lease term of 73 years, and is zoned for civic & community institution use under Master Plan 2019.

Singapore VC firm 1982 Ventures invests in Vietnam's Homebase

TAKEN together, the investments add up to a US dollar seven-figure Pre-Series A round, 1982 Ventures said on Tuesday, without disclosing the amount it invested.

Yeo Hiap Seng unit served three writs of summons by former distributors

THE plaintiffs are seeking declaratory reliefs on the termination of their respective agreements, refunds of the security deposits paid and for general, special, exemplary and aggravated damages.

The STI today

Singapore shares close slightly lower on Tuesday, STI down 0.1%

THE benchmark Straits Times Index fell 1.42 points or 0.1 per cent to 2,856.72.