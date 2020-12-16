You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Wed, Dec 16, 2020 - 6:30 PM

US tech giant Zoom Video Communications is opening a new research and development (R&D) centre in Singapore, where it will hire hundreds of key engineering staff, the firm said in a press statement on Wednesday.
Stories you might have missed

Zoom to set up new R&D centre in Singapore, hire 'hundreds'

ZOOM, which has already had a presence in Singapore for two years, will also expand its co-located data centre in the Republic, as part of its growing strategic investment into the city-state.

Budget wish-list: Singapore Business Federation calls for Covid-19 support schemes to be extended till end-2021

ONGOING foreign worker levy rebates could cover more sectors, while an expansion of the Temporary Bridging Loan Programme would give companies the resources needed for recovery and growth.

Slight uptick in Singapore business confidence for another quarter: SCCB

THE index improved slightly for the second consecutive quarter to -1.03 percentage points in Q1 2021 from -4.97 percentage points in Q4 2020.

Singapore port in advanced talks for Lim family's terminal stake

JURONG Port Pte is in advanced talks to buy a stake in a petroleum storage hub from the family behind collapsed oil trader Hin Leong Trading Pte and the deal is for the roughly 40 per cent stake in Universal Terminal held by the Lim family.

Keppel launches second data centre fund with over US$500m first close

THE asset management arm of Keppel Corporation has launched a second data centre fund, which will focus on making strategic investments in the "fast-growing" data centre sector in the Asia-Pacific and Europe.

GovTech launches face verification, multi-user SMS features for SingPass users

THE two new features are available to users from Wednesday when transacting with government digital services.

The STI today

Singapore stocks close higher on Wednesday, STI up 0.6%

THE benchmark Straits Times Index rose 0.6 per cent or 16.08 points to end Wednesday at 2,872.80.
 

 

 

Government & Economy

Climate-innovation accelerator launched by Temasek, DBS, Google and partners

Malaysia invokes emergency to stop by-elections as Covid-19 cases rise

PwC Singapore calls for tax breaks on Covid-19 business spend in Budget 2021

Singapore's cabbies, private-hire drivers to get extra S$133m in Covid-19 support

Indonesia to offer free vaccines; Jokowi first in line

Foreign visitors to Japan double in Nov from Oct as travel restrictions ease

Dec 16, 2020 06:23 PM
Transport

Germany's Continental aims to triple profitability under new CEO

[FRANKFURT] German auto supplier and tire maker Continental aims to triple profitability under restructuring plans...

Dec 16, 2020 06:02 PM
Stocks

Singapore stocks close higher on Wednesday, STI up 0.6%

LOCAL shares ended in the black on Wednesday, tracking advances over at Wall Street as investors gained optimism...

Dec 16, 2020 05:58 PM
Technology

Facebook attacks Apple's iOS changes in full-page newspaper ads

[SAN FRANCISCO] Facebook attacked Apple in a series of full-page newspaper ads Wednesday, claiming the iPhone maker'...

Dec 16, 2020 05:47 PM
Transport

Cathay Pacific sees H2 loss 'significantly higher' than H1

[SYDNEY] Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways expects a "significantly higher" second-half loss than its record first-...

Dec 16, 2020 05:31 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Wednesday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Wednesday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 7.39...

Stay up to date with The Business Times for