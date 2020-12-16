US tech giant Zoom Video Communications is opening a new research and development (R&D) centre in Singapore, where it will hire hundreds of key engineering staff, the firm said in a press statement on Wednesday.

ZOOM, which has already had a presence in Singapore for two years, will also expand its co-located data centre in the Republic, as part of its growing strategic investment into the city-state.

