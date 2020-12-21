In the pharmaceutical industry, fill and finish is the process of filling vials with vaccine and finishing the process of packaging the medicine for distribution.

Stories you might have missed

Singapore in talks with Covid-19 vaccine suppliers on production and distribution role

SINGAPORE is looking to play a part in the final stages of vaccine production and subsequent distribution said Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing on Monday, adding that he is "confident" in Singapore's capabilities to not just bring the vaccine to Singapore, but also to help distribute it.

Singapore property investment market likely to get 'shot in the arm' in 2021: CBRE

MICHAEL Tay, head of capital markets for Singapore at CBRE, noted that the Singapore investment market has been resilient and has demonstrated its ability to recover from crisis situations in the past.

Olam eyes more innovation investments, capacity expansion with acquisition of US chilli pepper business

THE acquisition of a US-based chilli pepper business (CPB) will give Olam International "new products and new customers", said Olam International's executive director A Shekhar, benefiting both acquirer and acquiree in terms of enhanced customer reach and product offerings.

Yangzijiang bags US$162m in new orders from Hong Kong container shipping firm

MAINBOARD-LISTED Yangzijiang Shipbuilding has entered into an agreement with Hong Kong container shipping firm SITC International Holdings Co to build and deliver six 2,600 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) containerships for some US$162 million.

Metro Holdings, partners set up student accommodation fund with £60m first close

PROPERTY group Metro Holdings has set up a new student accommodation fund named Paideia Capital UK Trust with property player Lee Kim Tah Holdings and construction and engineering group Woh Hup Holdings to acquire properties in the UK.

The STI today

STI slips 0.09% to 2,846.52 points, in line with Asia-Pacific key bourses

THE Straits Times Index (STI) slid 0.09 per cent or 2.46 points on Monday to 2,846.52 points.

