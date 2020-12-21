You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Mon, Dec 21, 2020 - 6:30 PM

In the pharmaceutical industry, fill and finish is the process of filling vials with vaccine and finishing the process of packaging the medicine for distribution.
Singapore in talks with Covid-19 vaccine suppliers on production and distribution role

SINGAPORE is looking to play a part in the final stages of vaccine production and subsequent distribution said Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing on Monday, adding that he is "confident" in Singapore's capabilities to not just bring the vaccine to Singapore, but also to help distribute it.

Singapore property investment market likely to get 'shot in the arm' in 2021: CBRE

MICHAEL Tay, head of capital markets for Singapore at CBRE, noted that the Singapore investment market has been resilient and has demonstrated its ability to recover from crisis situations in the past.

Olam eyes more innovation investments, capacity expansion with acquisition of US chilli pepper business

THE acquisition of a US-based chilli pepper business (CPB) will give Olam International "new products and new customers", said Olam International's executive director A Shekhar, benefiting both acquirer and acquiree in terms of enhanced customer reach and product offerings.

Yangzijiang bags US$162m in new orders from Hong Kong container shipping firm

MAINBOARD-LISTED Yangzijiang Shipbuilding has entered into an agreement with Hong Kong container shipping firm SITC International Holdings Co to build and deliver six 2,600 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) containerships for some US$162 million.

Metro Holdings, partners set up student accommodation fund with £60m first close

PROPERTY group Metro Holdings has set up a new student accommodation fund named Paideia Capital UK Trust with property player Lee Kim Tah Holdings and construction and engineering group Woh Hup Holdings to acquire properties in the UK.

STI slips 0.09% to 2,846.52 points, in line with Asia-Pacific key bourses

THE Straits Times Index (STI) slid 0.09 per cent or 2.46 points on Monday to 2,846.52 points.
 

 

 

Government & Economy

Employers win awards as great places to work; DPM Heng urges care for staff's total well-being

10 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including one in the community

Sydneysiders race for drive-through Covid tests as outbreak looms over Christmas

MediShield Life Council's recommendations on premium subsidies accepted

Hong Kong bans flights from Britain over new virus strain

Seoul to ban gatherings larger than four as coronavirus deaths rise

Dec 21, 2020 06:29 PM
Employers win awards as great places to work; DPM Heng urges care for staff's total well-being

THIRTEEN companies including DHL Express, Cisco and Salesforce were named Singapore's Best Workplaces on Monday,...

Dec 21, 2020 06:07 PM
Landmark Taiwan bid sparks hope of more financial deals to come

[TAIPEI] Taiwan's stalled efforts to consolidate its splintered banking industry received renewed impetus as one of...

SsangYong Motor files for receivership as it misses loan repayment

[SEOUL] South Korea's SsangYong Motor Co Ltd filed for court receivership on Monday after it defaulted on loan...

Malaysia: Shares close lower on Monday

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Monday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 4.60...

