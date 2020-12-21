You are here
Daily Debrief: What Happened Today
Stories you might have missed
Singapore in talks with Covid-19 vaccine suppliers on production and distribution role
SINGAPORE is looking to play a part in the final stages of vaccine production and subsequent distribution said Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing on Monday, adding that he is "confident" in Singapore's capabilities to not just bring the vaccine to Singapore, but also to help distribute it.
Singapore property investment market likely to get 'shot in the arm' in 2021: CBRE
MICHAEL Tay, head of capital markets for Singapore at CBRE, noted that the Singapore investment market has been resilient and has demonstrated its ability to recover from crisis situations in the past.
Olam eyes more innovation investments, capacity expansion with acquisition of US chilli pepper business
THE acquisition of a US-based chilli pepper business (CPB) will give Olam International "new products and new customers", said Olam International's executive director A Shekhar, benefiting both acquirer and acquiree in terms of enhanced customer reach and product offerings.
Yangzijiang bags US$162m in new orders from Hong Kong container shipping firm
MAINBOARD-LISTED Yangzijiang Shipbuilding has entered into an agreement with Hong Kong container shipping firm SITC International Holdings Co to build and deliver six 2,600 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) containerships for some US$162 million.
Metro Holdings, partners set up student accommodation fund with £60m first close
PROPERTY group Metro Holdings has set up a new student accommodation fund named Paideia Capital UK Trust with property player Lee Kim Tah Holdings and construction and engineering group Woh Hup Holdings to acquire properties in the UK.
The STI today
STI slips 0.09% to 2,846.52 points, in line with Asia-Pacific key bourses
THE Straits Times Index (STI) slid 0.09 per cent or 2.46 points on Monday to 2,846.52 points.
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes