Business sentiment among small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Singapore has eased off its record low, but firms are still expected to hold off expansion and capital investments for the first half of 2021.

SMEs in Singapore wary of expanding and investing, even as sentiment improves: poll

OF the seven areas that the businesses were polled on, expectations towards turnover, profitability, access to financing, capacity utilisation and hiring improved over the last quarter but expectations of business expansion and capital investments weakened.

The STI today

STI drops 0.67% to 2,827.32 points; glove-makers gain but aviation-related stocks lose

THE Straits Times Index (STI) was 0.67 per cent or 19.2 points down at 2,827.32 points on Tuesday, as global covid situation deteriorated, sparking lockdowns and tighter border restrictions.