You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Tue, Dec 22, 2020 - 6:30 PM

sme.jpg
Business sentiment among small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Singapore has eased off its record low, but firms are still expected to hold off expansion and capital investments for the first half of 2021.
PHOTO: AFP

Stories you might have missed

SMEs in Singapore wary of expanding and investing, even as sentiment improves: poll

OF the seven areas that the businesses were polled on, expectations towards turnover, profitability, access to financing, capacity utilisation and hiring improved over the last quarter but expectations of business expansion and capital investments weakened.

GIC, ESR Cayman establish US$750m JV to invest in real estate in India

SOVEREIGN wealth fund GIC and ESR Cayman have entered into a 80:20 strategic partnership to establish a US$750 million joint venture (JV) to develop and acquire industrial and logistics assets in India.

Nikkei subsidiary to develop real-time translated content on SGX platform

UNDER a new agreement between SGX and Nikkei FT ScoutAsia, the service will use artificial intelligence (AI) technology to translate content from Nikkei.com from Japanese into English for Titan OTC users trading equity index, foreign exchange (FX), interest rate and commodity derivative products.

Singapore launches 3.86ha of industrial land supply for H1 2021

THREE sites are on the confirmed list and another three are on the reserve list, similar to what was offered in H2 2020.

ZA Tech, OVO to launch new insurtech business in Indonesia

ZA Tech is a technology venture founded by China's online-only insurance company ZhongAn Online P&C Insurance Co and it is also backed by Softbank's Vision Fund.

SGX-backed iSTOX lists unicorn fund with US$20,000 minimum investment

WITH the use of blockchain and smart contract technology, iSTOX enables the tokenisation and fractionalisation of securities and in this case, units in the unicorn fund.

The STI today

STI drops 0.67% to 2,827.32 points; glove-makers gain but aviation-related stocks lose

THE Straits Times Index (STI) was 0.67 per cent or 19.2 points down at 2,827.32 points on Tuesday, as global covid situation deteriorated, sparking lockdowns and tighter border restrictions.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Two Vatican cardinals, papal aides, test positive for coronavirus: source

UAE says Qatar media 'undermining' Gulf crisis progress

Taiwan reports first locally transmitted Covid-19 case since April

29 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

Some travellers from UK, New South Wales not allowed to enter Singapore from Dec 24

China State Construction Engineering awarded S$237.6m PUB contract

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 22, 2020 06:26 PM
Companies & Markets

Keppel Corp unit to embark on first solar farm project

A wholly-owned subsidiary of Keppel Corporation has entered into an agreement to undertake the development of its...

Dec 22, 2020 05:59 PM
Banking & Finance

Japan's MUFG bank business to make managing director Hanzawa CEO

[TOKYO] Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group's banking unit will promote a managing director, Junichi Hanzawa, to the...

Dec 22, 2020 05:54 PM
Stocks

STI drops 0.67% to 2,827.32 points; glove-makers gain but aviation-related stocks lose

THE Straits Times Index (STI) was 0.67 per cent or 19.2 points down at 2,827.32 points on Tuesday, as global covid...

Dec 22, 2020 05:54 PM
Banking & Finance

Japan Inc cuts bonuses to put more pressure on spending

[TOKYO] Japanese companies have pared back year-end bonuses for employees by the most since the global financial...

Dec 22, 2020 05:44 PM
Government & Economy

Two Vatican cardinals, papal aides, test positive for coronavirus: source

[VATICAN CITY] Two Vatican cardinals, including one who spends most his time helping Rome's homeless, have tested...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore's happy 'glampers' pick Changi Airport for year-end holidays

SGX-backed iSTOX lists unicorn fund with US$20,000 minimum investment

Stock watch: 2020 stars and laggards likely to switch sides in 2021

Stocks to watch: Singapore Airlines, MLT, Penguin International, CPH

China State Construction Engineering awarded S$237.6m PUB contract

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for