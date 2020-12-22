You are here
Daily Debrief: What Happened Today
Stories you might have missed
SMEs in Singapore wary of expanding and investing, even as sentiment improves: poll
OF the seven areas that the businesses were polled on, expectations towards turnover, profitability, access to financing, capacity utilisation and hiring improved over the last quarter but expectations of business expansion and capital investments weakened.
GIC, ESR Cayman establish US$750m JV to invest in real estate in India
SOVEREIGN wealth fund GIC and ESR Cayman have entered into a 80:20 strategic partnership to establish a US$750 million joint venture (JV) to develop and acquire industrial and logistics assets in India.
Nikkei subsidiary to develop real-time translated content on SGX platform
UNDER a new agreement between SGX and Nikkei FT ScoutAsia, the service will use artificial intelligence (AI) technology to translate content from Nikkei.com from Japanese into English for Titan OTC users trading equity index, foreign exchange (FX), interest rate and commodity derivative products.
Singapore launches 3.86ha of industrial land supply for H1 2021
THREE sites are on the confirmed list and another three are on the reserve list, similar to what was offered in H2 2020.
ZA Tech, OVO to launch new insurtech business in Indonesia
ZA Tech is a technology venture founded by China's online-only insurance company ZhongAn Online P&C Insurance Co and it is also backed by Softbank's Vision Fund.
SGX-backed iSTOX lists unicorn fund with US$20,000 minimum investment
WITH the use of blockchain and smart contract technology, iSTOX enables the tokenisation and fractionalisation of securities and in this case, units in the unicorn fund.
The STI today
STI drops 0.67% to 2,827.32 points; glove-makers gain but aviation-related stocks lose
THE Straits Times Index (STI) was 0.67 per cent or 19.2 points down at 2,827.32 points on Tuesday, as global covid situation deteriorated, sparking lockdowns and tighter border restrictions.
