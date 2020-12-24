You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Thu, Dec 24, 2020 - 6:30 PM

mfg.jpg
Singapore's factory output was back on track in November, after an earlier decline, as plants in the volatile pharmaceuticals segment roared to life.
PHOTO: AFP

Singapore factory output up 17.9% in November on pharma, semicon boom

SINGAPORE'S factory output was back on track in November, after an earlier decline, as plants in the volatile pharmaceuticals segment roared to life.

Keppel to sell First King Properties for £73.6m

KEPPEL Land is divesting its 100 per cent stake in First King Properties, which owns a London office building, for £73.6 million (S$131.1 million) in cash.

AMTD International gets new CEO, chairman, vice-chairman

INVESTMENT banking firm AMTD International, which is dual-listed in New York and Singapore, has promoted William Fung to chief executive officer (CEO), succeeding Calvin Choi.

All travellers from South Korea to serve 14-day SHN at dedicated facilities: MOH

THE measure will also apply to returning Singapore-based travellers under the Reciprocal Green Lane between Singapore and South Korea due to the increased risk of community spread.

Corporate earnings

The STI today

STI climbs 0.3% but down 0.24% over the week

ASIAN markets clocked gains at mid-day trading close on the eve of Christmas Day, with Singapore's Straits Times Index (STI) rising 8.64 points or 0.3 per cent to 2,842.04 points on Thursday.

Government & Economy

Brexiteer Farage says UK will be too closely aligned to EU

13 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

Anti-Myanmar hate speech flares in Thailand over virus

Kuroda to seek ways to make stimulus 'nimble'

India challenges Vodafone arbitration ruling in Singapore: source

All travellers from South Korea to serve 14-day SHN at dedicated facilities: MOH

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 24, 2020 06:31 PM
Banking & Finance

MUFG promotes managing director Hanzawa to bank unit CEO

[TOKYO] Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group named its managing director Junichi Hanzawa, 55, as the head of its...

Dec 24, 2020 06:15 PM
Banking & Finance

China issues rules on social credit system amid public concerns

[BEIJING] China has issued guidelines on developing its social credit system, which is aimed at promoting trust in...

Dec 24, 2020 06:10 PM
Government & Economy

Brexiteer Farage says UK will be too closely aligned to EU

[LONDON] Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage said on Thursday that he suspected the United Kingdom would remain far too...

Dec 24, 2020 05:18 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close lower on Thursday

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Thursday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 6.33...

Dec 24, 2020 04:33 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stocks jump on signs Brexit deal almost at hand

[LONDON] European stocks marched into a third session of gains on Thursday as a Brexit trade deal seemed almost at...

