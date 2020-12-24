You are here
Daily Debrief: What Happened Today
Singapore factory output up 17.9% in November on pharma, semicon boom
SINGAPORE'S factory output was back on track in November, after an earlier decline, as plants in the volatile pharmaceuticals segment roared to life.
Keppel to sell First King Properties for £73.6m
KEPPEL Land is divesting its 100 per cent stake in First King Properties, which owns a London office building, for £73.6 million (S$131.1 million) in cash.
AMTD International gets new CEO, chairman, vice-chairman
INVESTMENT banking firm AMTD International, which is dual-listed in New York and Singapore, has promoted William Fung to chief executive officer (CEO), succeeding Calvin Choi.
All travellers from South Korea to serve 14-day SHN at dedicated facilities: MOH
THE measure will also apply to returning Singapore-based travellers under the Reciprocal Green Lane between Singapore and South Korea due to the increased risk of community spread.
The STI today
STI climbs 0.3% but down 0.24% over the week
ASIAN markets clocked gains at mid-day trading close on the eve of Christmas Day, with Singapore's Straits Times Index (STI) rising 8.64 points or 0.3 per cent to 2,842.04 points on Thursday.
