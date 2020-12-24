Singapore's factory output was back on track in November, after an earlier decline, as plants in the volatile pharmaceuticals segment roared to life.

Stories you might have missed

Singapore factory output up 17.9% in November on pharma, semicon boom

SINGAPORE'S factory output was back on track in November, after an earlier decline, as plants in the volatile pharmaceuticals segment roared to life.

Keppel to sell First King Properties for £73.6m

KEPPEL Land is divesting its 100 per cent stake in First King Properties, which owns a London office building, for £73.6 million (S$131.1 million) in cash.

AMTD International gets new CEO, chairman, vice-chairman

INVESTMENT banking firm AMTD International, which is dual-listed in New York and Singapore, has promoted William Fung to chief executive officer (CEO), succeeding Calvin Choi.

All travellers from South Korea to serve 14-day SHN at dedicated facilities: MOH

THE measure will also apply to returning Singapore-based travellers under the Reciprocal Green Lane between Singapore and South Korea due to the increased risk of community spread.

Corporate earnings

The STI today

STI climbs 0.3% but down 0.24% over the week

ASIAN markets clocked gains at mid-day trading close on the eve of Christmas Day, with Singapore's Straits Times Index (STI) rising 8.64 points or 0.3 per cent to 2,842.04 points on Thursday.