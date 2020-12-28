According to an exchange filing on Monday, the manager is proposing to issue around 791.1 million units, which represents around 98 per cent of the total units in issue as at Dec 23, 2020.

First Reit announces proposed rights issue at S$0.20 per unit to raise S$158.2m

THE manager of First Real Estate Investment Trust (First Reit) said it was "critical" for the Reit to meet its debt covenants, and avoid an imminent default of 39.8 per cent of total debt due on March 1 next year.

Chaly Mah to succeed Surbana Jurong's Liew Mun Leong

SURBANA Jurong has appointed Chaly Mah Chee Kheong as its new chairman after receiving board approval of a recommendation by the group's executive resource and compensation committee.

Capacity restrictions for employer-provided transportation ease in Phase 3

WITH the commencement of Phase 3 from Dec 28, 2020, the 25 per cent reduction in maximum passenger capacity (MPC) for transportation provided by employers, such as private buses, vans and lorries, will no longer apply

Singapore, New Zealand digital-economy pact to take effect on Jan 7

THIS follows the ratification of the agreement by both countries, said Singapore's Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) in a press statement on Monday.

Heritas Capital to launch US$30m 'impact investing' venture fund by H12021

SINGAPORE-BASED Heritas Capital Management is planning to launch a US$30 million "impact investing" fund, focused on early-stage technology startups in the healthcare, education and food industries which can bring social and environmental benefits as well as financial returns.

Singapore stocks dip on Monday, STI down 0.1% at 2,840.14

THE benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) dipped 0.1 per cent or 1.9 points to finish the day at 2,840.14.