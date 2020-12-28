You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Mon, Dec 28, 2020 - 6:30 PM

According to an exchange filing on Monday, the manager is proposing to issue around 791.1 million units, which represents around 98 per cent of the total units in issue as at Dec 23, 2020.
First Reit announces proposed rights issue at S$0.20 per unit to raise S$158.2m

THE manager of First Real Estate Investment Trust (First Reit) said it was "critical" for the Reit to meet its debt covenants, and avoid an imminent default of 39.8 per cent of total debt due on March 1 next year.

Chaly Mah to succeed Surbana Jurong's Liew Mun Leong

SURBANA Jurong has appointed Chaly Mah Chee Kheong as its new chairman after receiving board approval of a recommendation by the group's executive resource and compensation committee.

Capacity restrictions for employer-provided transportation ease in Phase 3

WITH the commencement of Phase 3 from Dec 28, 2020, the 25 per cent reduction in maximum passenger capacity (MPC) for transportation provided by employers, such as private buses, vans and lorries, will no longer apply

Singapore, New Zealand digital-economy pact to take effect on Jan 7

THIS follows the ratification of the agreement by both countries, said Singapore's Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) in a press statement on Monday.

Heritas Capital to launch US$30m 'impact investing' venture fund by H12021

SINGAPORE-BASED Heritas Capital Management is planning to launch a US$30 million "impact investing" fund, focused on early-stage technology startups in the healthcare, education and food industries which can bring social and environmental benefits as well as financial returns.

The STI today

Singapore stocks dip on Monday, STI down 0.1% at 2,840.14

THE benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) dipped 0.1 per cent or 1.9 points to finish the day at 2,840.14.

Government & Economy

10 from Hong Kong face charges in Chinese court amid tight security

German politicians reject swift easing as deaths top 30,000

China ramps up virus controls to head off winter wave

South Africa mulls alcohol ban revisit as virus cases surge

Companies & Markets

Leader Environmental Technologies appoints new chief executive

ENVIRONMENTAL scientist Lin Yucheng has been appointed chief executive officer and executive chairman of Leader...

Dec 28, 2020 06:14 PM
Stocks

LOCAL shares ended the first day of the week on a slightly dour note, even as other Asian markets rose on the back...

Dec 28, 2020 05:56 PM
Garage

SINGAPORE-BASED Heritas Capital Management is planning to launch a US$30 million "impact investing" fund, focused on...

Dec 28, 2020 05:26 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Monday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Monday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 2.73...

Dec 28, 2020 05:16 PM
Government & Economy

[LONDON] The UK is poised to approve the Covid-19 vaccine produced by AstraZeneca Plc and the University of Oxford,...

Stay up to date with The Business Times for