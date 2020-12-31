After experiencing the “most severe downturn” since independence, Singapore’s economy is on track for a rebound in 2021, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Thursday.

Stories you might have missed

Singapore economy stabilising, but 'not yet out of the woods': PM Lee

"ECONOMICALLY, we are not yet out of the woods, but we are beginning to see signs of stabilisation. Employment has picked up, and MNCs are making significant new investments in Singapore," he said in his New Year Message.

DPM Heng Swee Keat to deliver Singapore Budget on Feb 16, 2021

"IF the trajectory of economic recovery is on track, then we will have a more 'traditional' Budget year. But if the situation takes a turn for the worse, we are ready to respond and adapt," he wrote in a Facebook post.

Singtel reorganises structure to capture new digital growth

KEY to this is the creation of a 5G enterprise portfolio under the telco's group enterprise division dedicated to driving 5G enterprise business across the region.

DBS, Keppel extend contract for KrisEnergy's revolving credit facility

UPSTREAM oil and gas firm KrisEnergy, which is planning a debt restructuring, has extended the maturity of its revolving credit facility (RCF) from DBS by an initial six months to June 30, 2021.

Normanton Park in Kent Ridge to open for preview after no-sale ban dropped

THE development, situated in District 5 and next to Kent Ridge Park, will open for public preview on Jan 2, 2021, said Kingsford Huray Development in a press statement on Thursday.

The STI today

Singapore stocks finish the year in the red, STI down 0.89%

IN the last trading day of 2020, investor optimism waned despite the festive cheer, with the benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) sliding 25.41 points or 0.89 per cent to 2,843.81 points at the closing bell of a holiday-shortened day.