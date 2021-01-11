You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Mon, Jan 11, 2021 - 6:30 PM

The Covid-19 pandemic has given the world common cause to work together, and building on this momentum is key for rebuilding in its wake, said Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat on Monday.
ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN

Continued global cooperation key in post-Covid world: DPM Heng

THE Covid-19 pandemic has given the world common cause to work together, and building on this momentum is key for rebuilding in its wake, said Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat at the Straits Times Global Outlook Forum on Monday.

AGC reviewing training for prosecutors to improve administration of justice

INTERNAL guidance has been drawn up and division-wide briefings held to help prosecutors fulfil their obligations to disclose documents to the defence.

Three new Senior Counsel take silk

THREE Senior Counsel have been appointed for the new legal year, including a managing director of a boutique law firm, a legal eagle in the Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC) and a law academic.

Freehold commercial building in District 8 up for sale with S$23.5m guide price

THE four-storey building with attic and a 15-metre road frontage occupies a land area of 3,519 square feet (sq ft) and has a total gross floor area (GFA) of about 13,370 sq ft.

OCBC launches solar panel consumer loan for landed property homeowners

THE loan facility, which is Singapore's first, provides owners with a term-financing option for installing solar panels, defraying upfront costs to enable and accelerate clean energy adoption.

Singapore and other regional stocks end the day lower; STI down 0.31%

FOLLOWING its outperformance last week, the benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) reversed its gains and closed in negative territory on Monday, slipping 9.29 points or 0.31 per cent to end at 2,983.90.
 

Thai minister proposes 'golf quarantine' to boost tourism

Chinese regulators to push tech giants to share consumer credit data: sources

22 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

Taiwan's new passport hopes to banish confusion with China

Global coronavirus cases surpass 90 million in battle on new variant

China says WHO team to probe Covid-19 origins will arrive Jan 14

Jan 11, 2021 06:20 PM
Vallianz sells off loss-making crew management subsidiary for nominal US$1

CATALIST-LISTED offshore support vessel operator Vallianz Holdings sold off a wholly-owned subsidiary for US$1 on...

Jan 11, 2021 05:43 PM
Sanofi to buy antibody maker Kymab in US$1.45b deal

[PARIS] Sanofi agreed to buy the UK monoclonal antibody developer Kymab in a deal worth as much as US$1.45 billion...

Jan 11, 2021 05:39 PM
Singapore and other regional stocks end the day lower; STI down 0.31%

FOLLOWING its outperformance last week, the benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) reversed its gains and closed in...

Jan 11, 2021 05:35 PM
Beijing's virus clampdown spurs food price surge and shortages

[BEIJING] Beijing's move to prevent the spread of Covid-19 infections to the capital city is triggering a spike in...

Jan 11, 2021 05:21 PM
First Qatar to Saudi flight to take off after thaw

[DOHA] Air travel between Qatar and Saudi Arabia will resume on Monday, according to the countries' airlines, a...

