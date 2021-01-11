The Covid-19 pandemic has given the world common cause to work together, and building on this momentum is key for rebuilding in its wake, said Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat on Monday.

Stories you might have missed

Continued global cooperation key in post-Covid world: DPM Heng

THE Covid-19 pandemic has given the world common cause to work together, and building on this momentum is key for rebuilding in its wake, said Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat at the Straits Times Global Outlook Forum on Monday.

AGC reviewing training for prosecutors to improve administration of justice

INTERNAL guidance has been drawn up and division-wide briefings held to help prosecutors fulfil their obligations to disclose documents to the defence.

Three new Senior Counsel take silk

THREE Senior Counsel have been appointed for the new legal year, including a managing director of a boutique law firm, a legal eagle in the Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC) and a law academic.

Freehold commercial building in District 8 up for sale with S$23.5m guide price

THE four-storey building with attic and a 15-metre road frontage occupies a land area of 3,519 square feet (sq ft) and has a total gross floor area (GFA) of about 13,370 sq ft.

OCBC launches solar panel consumer loan for landed property homeowners

THE loan facility, which is Singapore's first, provides owners with a term-financing option for installing solar panels, defraying upfront costs to enable and accelerate clean energy adoption.

Corporate earnings

The STI today

Singapore and other regional stocks end the day lower; STI down 0.31%

FOLLOWING its outperformance last week, the benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) reversed its gains and closed in negative territory on Monday, slipping 9.29 points or 0.31 per cent to end at 2,983.90.

