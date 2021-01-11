You are here
Daily Debrief: What Happened Today
Stories you might have missed
Continued global cooperation key in post-Covid world: DPM Heng
THE Covid-19 pandemic has given the world common cause to work together, and building on this momentum is key for rebuilding in its wake, said Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat at the Straits Times Global Outlook Forum on Monday.
AGC reviewing training for prosecutors to improve administration of justice
INTERNAL guidance has been drawn up and division-wide briefings held to help prosecutors fulfil their obligations to disclose documents to the defence.
Three new Senior Counsel take silk
THREE Senior Counsel have been appointed for the new legal year, including a managing director of a boutique law firm, a legal eagle in the Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC) and a law academic.
Freehold commercial building in District 8 up for sale with S$23.5m guide price
THE four-storey building with attic and a 15-metre road frontage occupies a land area of 3,519 square feet (sq ft) and has a total gross floor area (GFA) of about 13,370 sq ft.
OCBC launches solar panel consumer loan for landed property homeowners
THE loan facility, which is Singapore's first, provides owners with a term-financing option for installing solar panels, defraying upfront costs to enable and accelerate clean energy adoption.
Corporate earnings
- Fortress Minerals Q3 profit jumps to US$4.3m; proposes acquisition of Monument Mengapur
- Chip Eng Seng warns of FY2020 loss on Covid-19 impact
The STI today
Singapore and other regional stocks end the day lower; STI down 0.31%
FOLLOWING its outperformance last week, the benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) reversed its gains and closed in negative territory on Monday, slipping 9.29 points or 0.31 per cent to end at 2,983.90.
