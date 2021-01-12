You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Tue, Jan 12, 2021 - 6:30 PM

Handling the labour market shock wrought by pandemic requires "high-quality and effective coordination", said Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for Social Policies Tharman Shanmugaratnam on Tuesday.
ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG

Labour recovery from Covid-19 shock cannot be left to market forces: Tharman

SINGAPORE'S approach is not just to put people back at work as quickly as possible, but to find the best match for their skills and human capital.

Malaysia’s MCO to put more pressure on manpower and supply costs for F&B firms

MALAYSIA’S latest Movement Control Order (MCO) will exacerbate a manpower shortage and cost issues that have plagued food and beverage (F&B) firms in Singapore for nearly a year now, companies in the sector told The Business Times.

SGX RegCo announces enhanced rules on auditors, valuers

UNDER the new rules, all primary-listed issuers must appoint an auditor registered with the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (ACRA) to conduct their statutory audits.

Covid-19, digitalisation challenged Singapore listcos' audit committees in 2020: Review

COMPANIES' liquidity and their ability to manage as a going concern were the top worries for audit committees alongside impairment of asset values and internal controls risks.

10,712 condo resale transactions in Singapore for 2020: SRX

RESALE transactions for non-landed private homes rose 18.1 per cent in 2020 from a year ago, flash figures from SRX Property showed on Tuesday.

Olam International prices S$250m perps at 5.375%

THE new perps are expected to be issued at par on Jan 18, 2021 and fall under the group's US$5 billion euro medium-term note programme.

Tech startup MicroSec raises Series A funding led by MassMutual Ventures

SINGAPORE-BASED cyber security firm MicroSec said on Tuesday that it has completed its Series A round of financing, bringing its total funding to US$3.2 million.

The STI today

Singapore stocks extend losses on Tuesday, STI down 0.23%

SINGAPORE stocks ended in the red on Tuesday, with the Straits Times Index down 6.73 points or 0.23 per cent at 2,977.17, following a choppy and directionless trading session.

 

Government & Economy

Malaysia's MCO to put more pressure on manpower and supply costs for F&B firms

Besieged UK hospitals offer a warning on lagging Covid vaccines

Regional bourses more affected by global Covid-19 figures than local cases: Study

Japan says working to isolate, analyse new virus variant

India's army chief expects China talks will solve Himalayan border crisis

17 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 12, 2021 06:11 PM
Transport

England brings in pre-departure testing for travellers from Jan 15

[LONDON] Travellers to England from abroad will from 0400 GMT on Jan. 15 be required to show proof that they have...

Jan 12, 2021 06:05 PM
Companies & Markets

Sunpower Group to buy boilers in industrial steam supply deal in China

MAINBOARD-LISTED Sunpower Group is buying four sets of boilers for 100 million yuan (S$20.5 million) from a Chinese...

Jan 12, 2021 06:04 PM
Consumer

GSK, Vir to test antibody for Covid-19 treatment

[LONDON] British drugmaker GSK and U.S.-based Vir Biotechnology will evaluate a second antibody-based treatment in...

Jan 12, 2021 05:54 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close lower on Monday

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Monday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 5.21...

Jan 12, 2021 05:51 PM
Stocks

Singapore stocks extend losses on Tuesday, STI down 0.23%

SINGAPORE stocks ended in the red on Tuesday, with the Straits Times Index down 6.73 points or 0.23 per cent at 2,...

Stay up to date with The Business Times for