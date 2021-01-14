You are here
Daily Debrief: What Happened Today
Singapore Airlines raises US$500m in oversubscribed US dollar debt debut
THE national carrier said on Thursday that the issuance was oversubscribed with the final demand tallying at more than US$2.85 billion, anchored by high-quality institutional investors including real money asset managers.
Courts Singapore to open new flagship store at The Heeren in place of Robinsons
COURTS said it will launch the new flagship store at The Heeren as its largest retail space in Singapore upon opening by Q1 of 2022.
Takeover price for Sunningdale Tech at S$1.55 is 'too low': Quarz Capital
THE activist investor is appealing for Sunningdale's chairman Koh Boon Hwee to protect minority shareholders and negotiate for a fairer deal.
Keppel DC Reit's MTN programme limit raised to S$2b from S$500m
PERPETUALS have also been added as a security which may be issued under the programme by the data centre focused real estate investment trust (Reit).
LTA awards S$34.3m civil contract for Hume station on Downtown Line
THE new contract covers the construction of a station entrance, ventilation shaft and fitting-out works.
MAS appoints new deputy managing director
LEONG Sing Chiong, 51, will oversee the Markets and Investment Group, which conducts money-market and foreign-exchange operations, issues Singapore government securities and manages Singapore's official foreign reserves.
The STI today
Singapore stocks extend gains, STI up 0.76% to hit 3,000
SINGAPORE's benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) touched 3,000 points on Thursday for the first time since March last year, gaining 0.76 per cent or 22.49 points.
