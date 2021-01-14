You are here

Thu, Jan 14, 2021 - 6:30 PM

nz_sia_140121.jpg
SIA has raised US$500 million via its first US dollar-denominated bond issue.
ST PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN

Stories you might have missed

Singapore Airlines raises US$500m in oversubscribed US dollar debt debut

THE national carrier said on Thursday that the issuance was oversubscribed with the final demand tallying at more than US$2.85 billion, anchored by high-quality institutional investors including real money asset managers.

Courts Singapore to open new flagship store at The Heeren in place of Robinsons

COURTS said it will launch the new flagship store at The Heeren as its largest retail space in Singapore upon opening by Q1 of 2022.

Takeover price for Sunningdale Tech at S$1.55 is 'too low': Quarz Capital

THE activist investor is appealing for Sunningdale's chairman Koh Boon Hwee to protect minority shareholders and negotiate for a fairer deal.

Keppel DC Reit's MTN programme limit raised to S$2b from S$500m

PERPETUALS have also been added as a security which may be issued under the programme by the data centre focused real estate investment trust (Reit).

LTA awards S$34.3m civil contract for Hume station on Downtown Line

THE new contract covers the construction of a station entrance, ventilation shaft and fitting-out works.

MAS appoints new deputy managing director

LEONG Sing Chiong, 51, will oversee the Markets and Investment Group, which conducts money-market and foreign-exchange operations, issues Singapore government securities and manages Singapore's official foreign reserves.

The STI today

Singapore stocks extend gains, STI up 0.76% to hit 3,000

SINGAPORE's benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) touched 3,000 points on Thursday for the first time since March last year, gaining 0.76 per cent or 22.49 points.

Government & Economy

Trump administration shelves planned investment ban on Alibaba, Tencent, Baidu: sources

WHO team arrives in Wuhan to probe Covid-19 origins

45 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, 44 imported and one in the community

BOJ sticks to upbeat view on regional Japan despite curbs to combat pandemic

Australia calls out Google for 'experiment' blocking some news sites

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 14, 2021 06:26 PM
Transport

New Renault boss plans leaner, electric future

[PARIS] French carmaker Renault pledged to slim down and focus more on technology as its new CEO laid out plans to...

Jan 14, 2021 06:19 PM
Companies & Markets

Medtecs International exploring Covid-19 test-kit tie-up for Philippine market

CATALIST-LISTED medical equipment supplier Medtecs International Corp will distribute a Taiwanese biologics firm's...

Jan 14, 2021 06:16 PM
Garage

Bukalapak raises funding from Standard Chartered for expansion

[SINGAPORE] Indonesia's Bukalapak.com has landed funding from Standard Chartered as it makes progress toward raising...

Jan 14, 2021 06:05 PM
Banking & Finance

Nomura, Sparx to form company to invest in unlisted firms

[TOKYO] Nomura Holdings is teaming up with Japanese asset manager Sparx Group Co to form a company that will invest...

Jan 14, 2021 05:57 PM
Stocks

SINGAPORE's benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) touched 3,000 points on Thursday for the first time since March last...

