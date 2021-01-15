GL Limited owns hotel operator glh, which has Hard Rock Hotel London in its portfolio of hotels in the UK.

Stories you might have missed

BHG Singapore to take over two floors formerly occupied by Robinsons at Raffles City

DEPARTMENT store operator BHG Singapore is taking over the first two floors of the space formerly occupied by Robinsons Singapore at Raffles City Shopping Centre, The Business Times has learnt.

Guoco Group proposes S$0.70 per share offer to take GL private

A WHOLLY-OWNED special purpose vehicle of Hong Kong-listed Guoco Group intends to make a voluntary conditional cash offer of S$0.70 per share to take GL Limited private and delist it from the Singapore Exchange.

WEF targets Marina Bay Sands for Singapore's 'Davos' summit: sources

THE World Economic Forum is aiming to attract around 1,000 delegates for its Singapore summit in late May and wants the iconic Marina Bay Sands complex to host the event, two sources familiar with the organisation's plans said.

Developers in Singapore sell 1,217 private homes in December; full-year tally at 10,024

DEVELOPERS in Singapore sold 1,217 new private homes in December, up 57.2 per cent from the 774 units sold in November.

CDP account holders will soon be able to access their portfolios via SingPass

SINGAPORE'S securities depository system has moved a step closer to being unified on the national one-step financial planning service, SGFinDex.

Proxy restrictions at en bloc sales meetings to take effect from Jan 18: MinLaw

STARTING Jan 18, 2021, amendments to the Second Schedule of the Land Titles (Strata) Act to restrict the number of owners a proxy can represent at general meetings for en bloc sales will come into force.

Singapore shares up for third straight session, STI gains 0.16%

SINGAPORE shares ended the week in positive territory, marking its third straight session of gains.