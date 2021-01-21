You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Thu, Jan 21, 2021 - 7:00 PM

crowd.JPG
With just three weeks to go before Chinese New Year, Singapore’s multi-ministry task force for Covid-19 is mulling over whether new measures should be introduced, especially now that a new cluster appears to have formed for the first time in months.
PHOTO: SPH

Singapore's Covid-19 task force mulling new restrictions ahead of Chinese New Year

WITH just three weeks to go before Chinese New Year, Singapore's multi-ministry task force for Covid-19 is mulling over whether new measures should be introduced, especially now that a new cluster appears to have formed for the first time in months.

Singaporeans expect headline inflation to rise to 2.2% for year ahead: poll

HEADLINE inflation expectations rose to 2.2 per cent in December's poll from 1.9 per cent in September, according to the latest quarterly survey results of the Singapore Index of Inflation Expectations.

Penguin chairman, MD in tie up with Dymon Asia fund to take firm private

PENGUIN International on Thursday said a consortium comprising its executive chairman, managing director and a Dymon Asia fund intends to take the company private at S$0.65 per share.

Rex unit obtains four offshore licences in Norway, including one with discovery

REX International's 90 per cent-owned subsidiary Lime Petroleum has obtained participating interests in four new offshore licences, including one with discovery for development.

Cromwell E-Reit prices 200m euro notes due in 2025 at 2.125%

THEY will bear a coupon rate of 2.125 per cent while the reoffer yield will be 1.6 per cent, payable annually in arrears.

Kimly unit enters into joint venture to run coffeeshop at Hougang

THE total fees to be paid by Kimly Makan Place comprise S$147,000 for a 49 per cent stake in the JV company - Jin Yuan 134 Food House - and a S$588,000 lease assignment fee.

Corporate earnings

The STI today

Government & Economy

Singapore's Covid-19 task force mulling new restrictions ahead of Chinese New Year

38 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including four in the community

Biden's inauguration a restoration of American democracy

Rescuers scramble to free Chinese miners trapped underground

Singaporeans expect headline inflation to rise to 2.2% for year ahead: poll

Bank of Japan lifts next year's growth forecast, saves ammunition as virus risks linger

Jan 21, 2021 06:54 PM
Companies & Markets

Soilbuild Reit Q4 DPU up 29.1% to 1.194 Singapore cent

SOILBUILD Business Space Reit on Wednesday posted a fourth-quarter distribution per unit (DPU) of 1.194 Singapore...

Jan 21, 2021 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore's Covid-19 task force mulling new restrictions ahead of Chinese New Year

WITH just three weeks to go before Chinese New Year, Singapore's multi-ministry task force for Covid-19 is mulling...

Jan 21, 2021 06:22 PM
Companies & Markets

Oceanus Group responds to SGX query on unusual trading activity

SEAFOOD supplier Oceanus Group has said that it is not aware of any information concerning the company that might...

Jan 21, 2021 06:08 PM
Stocks

Biden's swearing-in lifts regional indexes; STI breaches 3,000-mark

GLOBAL equity markets cheered the swearing-in of US President Joe Biden, as many key regional indexes ended trading...

Jan 21, 2021 05:55 PM
Companies & Markets

Kimly unit enters into joint venture to run coffeeshop at Hougang

CATALIST-listed coffeeshop consolidator Kimly announced on Thursday that its wholly-owned subsidiary Kimly Makan...

