Stories you might have missed

WITH just three weeks to go before Chinese New Year, Singapore's multi-ministry task force for Covid-19 is mulling over whether new measures should be introduced, especially now that a new cluster appears to have formed for the first time in months.

Singaporeans expect headline inflation to rise to 2.2% for year ahead: poll

HEADLINE inflation expectations rose to 2.2 per cent in December's poll from 1.9 per cent in September, according to the latest quarterly survey results of the Singapore Index of Inflation Expectations.

Penguin chairman, MD in tie up with Dymon Asia fund to take firm private

PENGUIN International on Thursday said a consortium comprising its executive chairman, managing director and a Dymon Asia fund intends to take the company private at S$0.65 per share.

Rex unit obtains four offshore licences in Norway, including one with discovery

REX International's 90 per cent-owned subsidiary Lime Petroleum has obtained participating interests in four new offshore licences, including one with discovery for development.

Cromwell E-Reit prices 200m euro notes due in 2025 at 2.125%

THEY will bear a coupon rate of 2.125 per cent while the reoffer yield will be 1.6 per cent, payable annually in arrears.

Kimly unit enters into joint venture to run coffeeshop at Hougang

THE total fees to be paid by Kimly Makan Place comprise S$147,000 for a 49 per cent stake in the JV company - Jin Yuan 134 Food House - and a S$588,000 lease assignment fee.

