Overall prices of private residential properties rose 2.1 per cent during the October-December period - the steepest quarterly increase in over two years.

Stories you might have missed

Singapore's new private home sales down 26% in Oct-Dec from previous quarter

PROPERTY developers in Singapore sold 2,603 new private homes in the fourth quarter last year, about 26 per cent lower than the 3,517 units sold in the previous quarter, though prices increased at a greater pace.

Singapore seniors to get Covid-19 jab from Jan 27 despite supply snafu; household guest cap imposed ahead of Chinese New Year

THE Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Friday that “we will continue to monitor our supplies closely” to meet its third-quarter deadline for nationwide vaccine supply.

Economic and social benefits of RTS Link to be ‘significant’, says Ong Ye Kung

SPEAKING at the ground-breaking event for the RTS Link Woodlands North station, Mr Ong said the 4-km long RTS Link will offer an attractive alternative to the Causeway, which nearly 300,000 commuters crossed daily before the Covid-19 pandemic hit.

Singapore to build ecosystem of venture studios: DPM Heng

CORPORATE venturing is one of the few ways to drive innovation in the economy, said Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat at the launch of BCG Digital Ventures' new campus on Friday.

SGX, Temasek enter JV to boost digital asset infrastructure in capital markets

SGX said the JV is set to be Asia-Pacific's first exchange-led digital asset venture focused on capital markets workflows through smart contracts, ledger and tokenisation technologies.

Isetan 'explores its options' for investment property at Wisma Atria

IT added that it may be appointing property agents and valuers, and to commence exploratory discussions with third parties.

Contactless payment, membership model to reshape Singapore retail in 2021: Adyen

CONSUMERS increasingly favour technological retail experiences, but brick-and-mortar stores are not obsolete, global payments company Adyen said in a media roundtable.

The STI today

Majority STI constituents in the red; index down 0.44% over the week

SINGAPORE shares declined after a few days of registering gains, with the market barometer Straits Times Index (STI) closing 0.85 per cent or 25.62 points down to 2,991.53 on Friday.

