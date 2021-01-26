You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Tue, Jan 26, 2021 - 6:30 PM

Singapore factory output was better than expected in December.
Singapore factory output up by 14.3% in December, taking full-year growth to 7.3%

SINGAPORE factory output was better than expected in December, as a semiconductor surge in the powerhouse electronics segment offset a decline in pharmaceuticals.

Three in 10 firms lack confidence in sustaining business this year: SBF poll

STILL, with the remaining seven in 10 being somewhat or very confident of making it through the year, the overall sentiment is of hope in recovery even if "2021 is not going to be an easy year", said SBF chief executive officer Lam Yi Young.

Singapore’s FDI flows were down 37% in 2020

SINGAPORE'S FDI decline was gentler than the global contraction of 42 per cent to US$859 billion, from US$1.5 trillion in 2019. 

Bukit Timah, Duke's Road sites up for en bloc sale with S$62.5m guide price

THE two freehold sites totalling 16,479 square foot (sq ft) are zoned for residential and commercial use.

Klook raises US$200m more to boost merchant SaaS solutions

THE latest round of funding brings the company's total amount raised to over US$720 million since its founding in 2014.

Biolidics gets confirmation to market, sell Covid-19 antigen test kit in the EU

THE raw materials of the antigen test kit, named ClearEpi SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Test Kit (ClearEpi ART), are sourced from JOYSBIO (Tianjin) Biotechnology Co, which Biolidics has a distribution agreement with.

Singapore stocks decline for third consecutive day; STI down 0.9%

SINGAPORE stocks fell for a third consecutive day, with the benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) declining 0.9 per cent or 28.13 points on Tuesday to 2,945.52.
 

 

Netherlands has worst riots in four decades over Covid curbs

Singapore factory growth tipped to carry over into 2021 - but capped by high base

Singapore's FDI flows were down 37% in 2020

14 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

India likely to double health spending next fiscal year: sources

Tokyo revises contact tracing strategy, narrows to higher-risk cases

