You are here
Daily Debrief: What Happened Today
Stories you might have missed
Certis to hire 100 locals while offering skills training to non-staff for the first time
SECURITY firm Certis on Wednesday launched a programme to hire 100 locals while boosting its training opportunities for existing staff in a bid to accelerate its business transformation plans.
DBS wins bankruptcy bid on Nelson Loh in relation to S$14m loan
FAILED businessman Nelson Loh was adjudged a bankrupt by the Singapore High Court last month, after DBS Bank commenced bankruptcy proceedings against him in relation to some S$14.2 million in outstanding debts, court documents revealed.
Swiber's headquarters in Jurong put on market for S$40m
THE troubled offshore and marine group had acquired the leasehold, five-storey office building at 12 International Business Park for S$37 million back in 2011, using internal resources and bank borrowings.
Shophouse investment sales in Singapore a bright spot in virus-ravaged 2020: Colliers
ACCORDING to real estate services and investment management company Colliers International, 18 shophouses - each over S$10 million and worth a total of S$288 million - transacted in Q4 of 2020 alone.
Upcoming Budget to stay 'expansionary but calibrated': UOB
THE research team is pencilling Budget 2021 to see an overall deficit of S$12.5 billion or 2.5 per cent of nominal gross domestic product.
HSBC Singapore appoints new commercial banking head
HSBC has appointed Regina Lee as its new Singapore head of commercial banking to accelerate its push into South-east Asia.
Corporate earnings
The STI today
Singapore shares break three-day losing streak; STI up 0.4%
THE benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) rose 0.4 per cent or 13.11 points to close at 2,958.63 points on Wednesday.
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes