You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Wed, Jan 27, 2021 - 6:30 PM

Certis Corporate University.jpg
The new hires will be placed with Certis for a year, after which they will be given priority for permanent positions or be supported by the company as they explore opportunities elsewhere.
PHOTO: CERTIS GROUP

Stories you might have missed

Certis to hire 100 locals while offering skills training to non-staff for the first time

SECURITY firm Certis on Wednesday launched a programme to hire 100 locals while boosting its training opportunities for existing staff in a bid to accelerate its business transformation plans.

DBS wins bankruptcy bid on Nelson Loh in relation to S$14m loan

FAILED businessman Nelson Loh was adjudged a bankrupt by the Singapore High Court last month, after DBS Bank commenced bankruptcy proceedings against him in relation to some S$14.2 million in outstanding debts, court documents revealed.

Swiber's headquarters in Jurong put on market for S$40m

THE troubled offshore and marine group had acquired the leasehold, five-storey office building at 12 International Business Park for S$37 million back in 2011, using internal resources and bank borrowings.

Shophouse investment sales in Singapore a bright spot in virus-ravaged 2020: Colliers

ACCORDING to real estate services and investment management company Colliers International, 18 shophouses - each over S$10 million and worth a total of S$288 million - transacted in Q4 of 2020 alone.

Upcoming Budget to stay 'expansionary but calibrated': UOB

THE research team is pencilling Budget 2021 to see an overall deficit of S$12.5 billion or 2.5 per cent of nominal gross domestic product.

HSBC Singapore appoints new commercial banking head

HSBC has appointed Regina Lee as its new Singapore head of commercial banking to accelerate its push into South-east Asia.

Corporate earnings

The STI today

Singapore shares break three-day losing streak; STI up 0.4%

THE benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) rose 0.4 per cent or 13.11 points to close at 2,958.63 points on Wednesday.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

25 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

Singapore faces talent crunch as tech giants scale up

Google revives Australia news platform launch amid content payment fight

Hong Kong turns to 'ambush lockdowns' to fight virus

One year after lockdown, Wuhan clubbers hit the dance floor

Upcoming Budget to stay 'expansionary but calibrated': UOB

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 27, 2021 06:08 PM
Stocks

Singapore shares break three-day losing streak; STI up 0.4%

SINGAPORE shares rose on Wednesday, breaking a three-day losing streak amid mixed trading in the Asia-Pacific region...

Jan 27, 2021 05:40 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Wednesday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Wednesday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 5.31...

Jan 27, 2021 04:56 PM
Companies & Markets

DBS wins bankruptcy bid on Nelson Loh in relation to S$14m loan

SUBSCRIBERS

FAILED businessman Nelson Loh was adjudged a bankrupt by the Singapore High Court last month, after DBS Bank...

Jan 27, 2021 04:50 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Shares extend losses

[SEOUL] South Korean shares closed lower on Wednesday, as major heavyweight names slid, with investors awaiting the...

Jan 27, 2021 04:40 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stocks narrowly mixed at open

[LONDON] European stock markets were narrowly mixed at the start of trading on Wednesday, with London's benchmark...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hong Kong: Stocks close lower with eye on US

Taiwan says chipmakers to prioritise auto chips

Australia: Shares retreat from 11-month high as resource firms fall

25 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

Singapore faces talent crunch as tech giants scale up

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for