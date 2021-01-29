You are here
Daily Debrief: What Happened Today
Stories you might have missed
Singapore businesses turn positive again on six-month outlook: surveys
THE mood among Singapore businesses has turned positive again, with more companies now expecting business prospects to improve than to worsen.
Why the Grab-Gojek ride was not meant to be
AT first glance, the deal made sense but the ride ahead was riddled with obstacles due to a lack of compromise, complexity of the deal and market sentiment.
Home loans lift Singapore bank lending to end higher in December: MAS
LOANS through the domestic banking unit - which captures lending in all currencies, but reflects mainly Singapore-dollar lending - climbed 0.3 per cent to S$678.72 billion in December, compared with S$676.67 billion in November.
Ezion Holdings to sell liftboat for US$13m, says disposal will ‘immediately reduce’ outstanding liabilities
THE gain on disposal for the transaction for the nine-month period from Jan 1, 2020 to Sept 30, 2020 is US$650,000 after accounting for transaction costs.
Property SMEs can get instant collateral-free loans under proptech, Validus tie-up
SMALL and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Singapore's real estate and construction industries will be able to obtain upfront, collateral-free financing, under a new offering named Really eZFunds.
Corporate earnings
- CapitaLand China Trust reports 30.2% lower H2 DPU of 3.33 S cents
- CDL Hospitality Trusts' H2 DPS falls 29.2% to 3.44 S cents
- Micro-Mechanics Q2 net profit rises 24.6% to S$4.5m
- SIA Engineering posts net profit of S$7.7m in Q3, propped up by government grants
The STI today
Singapore stocks fall on Friday to end week in the red; STI down 0.6%
THE benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) fell 0.6 per cent or 17.78 points on Friday to 2,902.52.
