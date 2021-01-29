The mood among Singapore businesses has turned positive again, with more companies now expecting business prospects to improve than to worsen.

Singapore businesses turn positive again on six-month outlook: surveys

Why the Grab-Gojek ride was not meant to be

AT first glance, the deal made sense but the ride ahead was riddled with obstacles due to a lack of compromise, complexity of the deal and market sentiment.

Home loans lift Singapore bank lending to end higher in December: MAS

LOANS through the domestic banking unit - which captures lending in all currencies, but reflects mainly Singapore-dollar lending - climbed 0.3 per cent to S$678.72 billion in December, compared with S$676.67 billion in November.

Ezion Holdings to sell liftboat for US$13m, says disposal will ‘immediately reduce’ outstanding liabilities

THE gain on disposal for the transaction for the nine-month period from Jan 1, 2020 to Sept 30, 2020 is US$650,000 after accounting for transaction costs.

Property SMEs can get instant collateral-free loans under proptech, Validus tie-up

SMALL and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Singapore's real estate and construction industries will be able to obtain upfront, collateral-free financing, under a new offering named Really eZFunds.

Corporate earnings

The STI today

Singapore stocks fall on Friday to end week in the red; STI down 0.6%

THE benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) fell 0.6 per cent or 17.78 points on Friday to 2,902.52.