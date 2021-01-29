You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Fri, Jan 29, 2021 - 6:30 PM

file7e6h0cyxne9rfr5ncgn.jpg
The mood among Singapore businesses has turned positive again, with more companies now expecting business prospects to improve than to worsen.
PHOTO: EPA

Stories you might have missed

THE mood among Singapore businesses has turned positive again, with more companies now expecting business prospects to improve than to worsen.

Why the Grab-Gojek ride was not meant to be

AT first glance, the deal made sense but the ride ahead was riddled with obstacles due to a lack of compromise, complexity of the deal and market sentiment.

Home loans lift Singapore bank lending to end higher in December: MAS

LOANS through the domestic banking unit - which captures lending in all currencies, but reflects mainly Singapore-dollar lending - climbed 0.3 per cent to S$678.72 billion in December, compared with S$676.67 billion in November.

THE gain on disposal for the transaction for the nine-month period from Jan 1, 2020 to Sept 30, 2020 is US$650,000 after accounting for transaction costs.

Property SMEs can get instant collateral-free loans under proptech, Validus tie-up

SMALL and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Singapore's real estate and construction industries will be able to obtain upfront, collateral-free financing, under a new offering named Really eZFunds.

Corporate earnings

The STI today

THE benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) fell 0.6 per cent or 17.78 points on Friday to 2,902.52.

Government & Economy

24 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

Singapore businesses turn positive again on six-month outlook: surveys

China boosts cadres in Hong Kong by 100, as Beijing tightens supervision of city

Biden talks the talk in first 10 days - but can he deliver?

Japan's Dec factory output extends declines as recovery stalls

Jan 29, 2021 06:31 PM
Companies & Markets

Emerging Towns and Cities, Hong Lai Huat warn of FY20 losses

PROPERTY developers Emerging Towns & Cities Singapore (ETC) and Hong Lai Huat Group have sounded profit warnings...

Jan 29, 2021 06:27 PM
Government & Economy

Better business sentiment - but no big boost to Singapore economy or jobs yet: Analysts

MORE companies now expect business prospects to improve than to worsen in the next six months - a U-turn from the...

Jan 29, 2021 06:12 PM
Companies & Markets

SIA Engineering posts net profit of S$7.7m in Q3, propped up by government grants

SIA Engineering, the maintenance arm of Singapore Airlines, posted a net profit of S$7.7 million for the third...

Jan 29, 2021 06:02 PM
Companies & Markets

Ezion Holdings to sell liftboat for US$13m, says disposal will 'immediately reduce' outstanding liabilities

EZION Holdings on Friday said it will sell the Teras Conquest 7 liftboat for a cash consideration of US$13 million...

Jan 29, 2021 05:55 PM
Stocks

Singapore stocks fall on Friday to end week in the red; STI down 0.6%

SINGAPORE stocks closed lower on Friday to end a second week in the red, amid a broader decline across the Asia-...

