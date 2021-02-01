After the toughest year on record, Singapore's tourism arrivals and receipts are still expected to remain weak in 2021

Singapore's tourism arrivals, receipts expected to stay weak in 2021: STB

"EVEN with the development of several vaccines, it will take time for mass leisure travel and traveller confidence to return," said the Singapore Tourism Board.

MAS, CAD launch investigation into CoAssets Group for possible offences under Penal Code, SFA

THIS comes on the back of complaints and feedback from investors regarding suspected misconduct by CoAssets.

Next-gen manufacturing jobs are cutting-edge, not 'dirty, dangerous': Chan Chun Sing

TRADE and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing on Monday said advanced manufacturing offers work that is cutting-edge and challenging, and requires cross-disciplinary skills.

Tougher penalties than prevailing laws in Bill to restrict TraceTogether data use

THE Bill amends the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act, to formalise the government's earlier assurances that TraceTogether data may be accessed by the police only for specified serious offences.

DBS to double recruitment of financial advisers in 2021

DBS will double its recruitment of financial planning advisers by the end of this year, by hiring over 650 wealth planning managers and insurance consultants - a new, self-employed role that the bank is rolling out with insurer Manulife Singapore.

Razer to hire for about 1,000 roles in new South-east Asia HQ, CEO says

IT is however unclear what type of positions those will be, and whether they will be contract, temporary or full-time positions.

Grab closes upsized US$2b term loan facility

THE term loan was upsized after strong interest from investors, Grab said in a press statement, adding that the interest margin rate was lowered by 100 basis points from the original launch guidance to 450 basis points over Libor.

Corporate earnings

The STI today

Singapore stocks end first trading day of the week in the red, STI down 0.2%

THE benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) shed 0.2 per cent or 6.2 points to finish the day at 2,896.32.