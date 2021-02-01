 Daily Debrief: What Happened Today, Government & Economy - THE BUSINESS TIMES

You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Mon, Feb 01, 2021 - 6:30 PM

tourism.jpg
After the toughest year on record, Singapore's tourism arrivals and receipts are still expected to remain weak in 2021
PHOTO: bt

Stories you might have missed

Singapore's tourism arrivals, receipts expected to stay weak in 2021: STB

"EVEN with the development of several vaccines, it will take time for mass leisure travel and traveller confidence to return," said the Singapore Tourism Board.

MAS, CAD launch investigation into CoAssets Group for possible offences under Penal Code, SFA

THIS comes on the back of complaints and feedback from investors regarding suspected misconduct by CoAssets.

Next-gen manufacturing jobs are cutting-edge, not 'dirty, dangerous': Chan Chun Sing

TRADE and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing on Monday said advanced manufacturing offers work that is cutting-edge and challenging, and requires cross-disciplinary skills.

Tougher penalties than prevailing laws in Bill to restrict TraceTogether data use

THE Bill amends the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act, to formalise the government's earlier assurances that TraceTogether data may be accessed by the police only for specified serious offences.

DBS to double recruitment of financial advisers in 2021

DBS will double its recruitment of financial planning advisers by the end of this year, by hiring over 650 wealth planning managers and insurance consultants - a new, self-employed role that the bank is rolling out with insurer Manulife Singapore.

Razer to hire for about 1,000 roles in new South-east Asia HQ, CEO says

IT is however unclear what type of positions those will be, and whether they will be contract, temporary or full-time positions.

Grab closes upsized US$2b term loan facility

THE term loan was upsized after strong interest from investors, Grab said in a press statement, adding that the interest margin rate was lowered by 100 basis points from the original launch guidance to 450 basis points over Libor.

Corporate earnings

The STI today

Singapore stocks end first trading day of the week in the red, STI down 0.2%

THE benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) shed 0.2 per cent or 6.2 points to finish the day at 2,896.32.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

SingapoRediscovers Vouchers open to tourism businesses of all sizes, but not eateries: Chan Chun Sing

Hot stock: iFast hits record-high after announcing participation in Hong Kong eMPF project

29 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

Fitch downgrades Malaysia's GDP forecast as Covid-19 threatens to 'paralyse' healthcare

Singapore's tourism arrivals, receipts expected to stay weak in 2021: STB

Tougher penalties than prevailing laws in Bill to restrict TraceTogether data use

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 1, 2021 06:15 PM
Government & Economy

SingapoRediscovers Vouchers open to tourism businesses of all sizes, but not eateries: Chan Chun Sing

MORE than half of the businesses in the SingapoRediscovers Vouchers (SRV) scheme are hotels, Minister for Trade and...

Feb 1, 2021 06:00 PM
Stocks

Singapore stocks end first trading day of the week in the red, STI down 0.2%

SINGAPORE equities ended the first trading day of February in the red as investors remained fairly cautious after a...

Feb 1, 2021 05:47 PM
Companies & Markets

Brokers' take: CDLHT downgraded to 'hold', 'neutral' as it trades closer to long-term mean

ANALYSTS from CGS-CIMB and RHB have downgraded CDL Hospitality Trusts (CDLHT) to "hold" and "neutral" respectively...

Feb 1, 2021 05:45 PM
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: iFast hits record-high after announcing participation in Hong Kong eMPF project

SHARES of iFast Corporation on Monday hit a record-high since the mainboard-listed wealth management platform's...

Feb 1, 2021 05:43 PM
Transport

Mumbai's suburban train services restored after 11 months

[MUMBAI] One of the world's busiest urban rail systems situated in India's financial capital Mumbai was restarted...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Brokers' take: CDLHT downgraded to 'hold', 'neutral' as it trades closer to long-term mean

Hot stock: iFast hits record-high after announcing participation in Hong Kong eMPF project

Fitch downgrades Malaysia's GDP forecast as Covid-19 threatens to 'paralyse' healthcare

Online retailer Asos to buy Topshop brand for S$538m

Ryanair forecasts biggest ever loss on virus hit

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for