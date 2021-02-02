While they feel an increased positivity towards the economic climate in 2021, SME owners said in a survey by insurance company QBE that their own businesses are likely to remain a little under the weather.

Stories you might have missed

WHILE they feel an increased positivity towards the economic climate in 2021, SME owners said in a survey by insurance company QBE that their own businesses are likely to remain a little under the weather.

Singapore to proceed with Sora transition, even as Libor discontinuation may be pushed back

SINGAPORE will press ahead with its industry transition to the Singapore Overnight Rate Average (Sora) as the new interest rate benchmark by the end of this year, even as the discontinuation of a key global rate - the Libor - could be pushed to mid-2023.

TraceTogether data use balances between protecting public health and public safety: Vivian

MINISTER-IN-CHARGe of the Smart Nation Initiative Vivian Balakrishnan said the Bill restricts the use of such data to contact tracing, and states that the police and other law enforcement agencies may not obtain such data, except for "an investigation or criminal proceeding in respect of a serious offence".

Singapore should adopt 'zero-trust' cybersecurity posture to safeguard against cyberattacks: Iswaran

MINISTER for Communications and Information S Iswaran said that in order to do so, one should not trust any activity without verifying it first and second, ensure constant monitoring and vigilance for any suspicious activities.

SGX fully places out zero coupon convertible bonds

THE Singapore Exchange (SGX) has fully placed out 240 million euros (S$386 million) of its zero coupon convertible bonds due March 1, 2024 with a "high-quality book of institutional investors", hours after the proposed issue was announced on Monday evening.

The STI today

Singapore stocks close higher on Tuesday, tracking Wall Street gains, STI up 0.7%

THE benchmark Straits Times Index advanced 0.7 per cent or 20.97 points to finish the day at 2,917.29.

