 Daily Debrief: What Happened Today, Government & Economy - THE BUSINESS TIMES

You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Tue, Feb 02, 2021 - 6:30 PM

file7aweqrtsw7ozovh6p28 (2).jpg
While they feel an increased positivity towards the economic climate in 2021, SME owners said in a survey by insurance company QBE that their own businesses are likely to remain a little under the weather.
ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

Stories you might have missed

Gloomy outlook for SMEs in 2021: QBE poll

WHILE they feel an increased positivity towards the economic climate in 2021, SME owners said in a survey by insurance company QBE that their own businesses are likely to remain a little under the weather.

Singapore to proceed with Sora transition, even as Libor discontinuation may be pushed back

SINGAPORE will press ahead with its industry transition to the Singapore Overnight Rate Average (Sora) as the new interest rate benchmark by the end of this year, even as the discontinuation of a key global rate - the Libor - could be pushed to mid-2023.

TraceTogether data use balances between protecting public health and public safety: Vivian

MINISTER-IN-CHARGe of the Smart Nation Initiative Vivian Balakrishnan said the Bill restricts the use of such data to contact tracing, and states that the police and other law enforcement agencies may not obtain such data, except for "an investigation or criminal proceeding in respect of a serious offence".

Singapore should adopt 'zero-trust' cybersecurity posture to safeguard against cyberattacks: Iswaran

MINISTER for Communications and Information S Iswaran said that in order to do so, one should not trust any activity without verifying it first and second, ensure constant monitoring and vigilance for any suspicious activities.

SGX fully places out zero coupon convertible bonds

THE Singapore Exchange (SGX) has fully placed out 240 million euros (S$386 million) of its zero coupon convertible bonds due March 1, 2024 with a "high-quality book of institutional investors", hours after the proposed issue was announced on Monday evening.

The STI today

Singapore stocks close higher on Tuesday, tracking Wall Street gains, STI up 0.7%

THE benchmark Straits Times Index advanced 0.7 per cent or 20.97 points to finish the day at 2,917.29.
 

 

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Team became aware of police ability to use TraceTogether data in late October: Vivian

UK defends delay to quarantine meant to keep out virus strain

Ousted Myanmar party demands release of Aung San Suu Kyi

Japan urged to link up private, public testing to better grasp extent of pandemic

19 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

19 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 2, 2021 06:08 PM
Government & Economy

Team became aware of police ability to use TraceTogether data in late October: Vivian

IT WAS in late October that Minister-in-Charge of the Smart Nation Initiative Vivian Balakrishnan became aware of...

Feb 2, 2021 06:00 PM
Stocks

Singapore stocks close higher on Tuesday, tracking Wall Street gains, STI up 0.7%

LOCAL shares, along with other stock markets in Asia, took their cue from advances on Wall Street, and closed higher...

Feb 2, 2021 05:52 PM
Government & Economy

UK defends delay to quarantine meant to keep out virus strain

[LONDON] The UK defended the delay in imposing hotel quarantine for travellers arriving from virus hot spots, even...

Feb 2, 2021 05:42 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Tuesday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Tuesday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 14.09...

Feb 2, 2021 04:55 PM
Transport

VW CEO expects 'significant' market upturn

[WOLFSBURG] Volkswagen chief executive officer Herbert Diess provided an upbeat outlook for the back half of this...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hong Kong: Stocks end on another high

Container crisis upends global food trade

19 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

Australia: Shares gain as RBA expands quantitative easing

Golden Globe nominations set tone for Hollywood's pandemic awards season

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for