Following the epic short squeeze in GameStop, retail investors elsewhere have set their sights on heavily shorted stocks outside of Wall Street.

Stories you might have missed

Singapore market unlikely to mirror GameStop frenzy: market watchers

MARKET watchers The Business Times spoke to said there were exceptional conditions, which are unlikely to be seen in Singapore, that led to the GameStop saga.

Singapore approves Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine

SINGAPORE has approved Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine for use in the city-state, and expects the first shipment to arrive around March.

More measures for newly arrived foreign workers: MOM

ALL newly arrived work permit and S Pass workers in construction, marine and process sectors from higher-risk countries or regions will be subjected to an additional seven-day testing post-stay-home notice (SHN) starting Feb 5.

Edtech startup Cialfo extends Series A funding to US$15m

THE extended round was co-led by SIG and Vulcan Capital, and included support from new investors January Capital and Bisk Ventures.

Yoma Strategic, Memories Group issue business updates in wake of Myanmar coup

BOTH Myanmar-based companies said that the country's political situation remains unclear at this stage as it continues to evolve, and warned of a potential change in business sentiment.

Six shophouses at Joo Chiat Place sold for more than S$2m each

FOUR out of six of the two-bedroom units were sold in the past eight months, bought mainly by young Singaporean couples.

The STI today

Singapore shares close higher on Wednesday, STI up 0.4%

THE benchmark Straits Times Index rose 0.4 per cent or 10.18 points to finish the day at 2,927.47.

