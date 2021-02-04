Singapore currently consumes 430 million gallons of water per day, and water demand is expected to almost double in the next 30 years, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Thursday.

Singapore's fourth desalination plant officially opens, can meet up to 7% of daily water demand

UNDER a Design, Build, Own and Operate (DBOO) arrangement with PUB, Keppel Infrastructure's 25-year water purchase agreement to supply desalinated water to the national water agency runs from 2020 to 2045.

DBS boosts sustainable finance target to S$50b by 2024

THE move stems from more companies seeking to advance their corporate sustainability agenda through sustainable financing.

Terms of S$1.65 per share offer are 'fair and reasonable': Sunningdale Tech

IT has advised the group's non-conflicted directors to recommend that shareholders vote in favour of the impending takeover scheme.

HDB launches 3,740 BTO flats, including country's first assisted-living housing for seniors

THE flats are spread across seven housing projects in the mature towns of Kallang/Whampoa and Toa Payoh (Bidadari), and the non-mature towns of Bukit Batok and Tengah.

Singapore equities fall on Thursday, STI down 0.8%

THE benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) fell 0.8 per cent or 21.89 points to 2,905.58.

