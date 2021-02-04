 Daily Debrief: What Happened Today, Government & Economy - THE BUSINESS TIMES

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Thu, Feb 04, 2021 - 6:30 PM

water.jpg
Singapore currently consumes 430 million gallons of water per day, and water demand is expected to almost double in the next 30 years, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Thursday.
PHOTO: SPH

Water demand expected to almost double over the next 30 years: PM Lee

SINGAPORE currently consumes 430 million gallons of water per day, and water demand is expected to almost double in the next 30 years, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Thursday.

Singapore's fourth desalination plant officially opens, can meet up to 7% of daily water demand

UNDER a Design, Build, Own and Operate (DBOO) arrangement with PUB, Keppel Infrastructure's 25-year water purchase agreement to supply desalinated water to the national water agency runs from 2020 to 2045.

DBS boosts sustainable finance target to S$50b by 2024

THE move stems from more companies seeking to advance their corporate sustainability agenda through sustainable financing.

Terms of S$1.65 per share offer are 'fair and reasonable': Sunningdale Tech

IT has advised the group's non-conflicted directors to recommend that shareholders vote in favour of the impending takeover scheme.

HDB launches 3,740 BTO flats, including country's first assisted-living housing for seniors

THE flats are spread across seven housing projects in the mature towns of Kallang/Whampoa and Toa Payoh (Bidadari), and the non-mature towns of Bukit Batok and Tengah.

Corporate earnings

The STI today

Singapore equities fall on Thursday, STI down 0.8%

THE benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) fell 0.8 per cent or 21.89 points to 2,905.58.
 

Government & Economy

There are 4,000 variants of the virus that causes Covid-19, UK minister says

22 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

South Korea PM orders revamp of Covid-19 social distancing rules

Taiwan opens 'milestone' trade office in Guyana

Facebook disrupted in Myanmar as UN chief warns coup must fail

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 4, 2021 06:20 PM
Companies & Markets

F&N's Q1 2021 earnings up 13.7% to S$45.1m

BEVERAGE maker F&N saw its net profit rise 13.7 per cent to S$45.1 million for the first quarter ended Dec 31 (...

Feb 4, 2021 05:59 PM
Stocks

Singapore equities fall on Thursday, STI down 0.8%

LOCAL shares fell on Thursday, alongside other stock markets in the region, amid a combination of dwindling investor...

Feb 4, 2021 05:37 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Thursday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Thursday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 1.91...

Feb 4, 2021 05:34 PM
Government & Economy

Feb 4, 2021 05:00 PM
Companies & Markets

Singapore's fourth desalination plant officially opens, can meet up to 7% of daily water demand

SINGAPORE'S fourth desalination plant, the Keppel Marina East Desalination Plant (KMEDP), officially opened on...

Stay up to date with The Business Times for