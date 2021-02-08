 Daily Debrief: What Happened Today, Government & Economy - THE BUSINESS TIMES

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Mon, Feb 08, 2021 - 6:30 PM

file7cslo924v6o9cuizlbp.jpg
The cumulative number of local hires supported by the Jobs Growth Incentive (JGI) rose to 110,000 in October.
PHOTO: CMG

110,000 local hires supported by Jobs Growth Incentive in October: Josephine Teo

MANPOWER Minister Josephine Teo said to complement job-matching efforts, the government is working with employment agencies, and has introduced the Human Capital Partnership (Employment Agencies) Mark to help jobseekers and employers identify exemplary agencies.

Government 'will try our best' to support all local firms that want to upgrade: Chan Chun Sing

LOCAL firms harbouring ambitions for growth can continue to expect policy and funding support, Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing indicated on Monday.

SGX unit, Trumid and Hillhouse in JV to launch Asian bond trading platform

THE JV company, XinTru, will operate Trumid XT, the trading platform aimed at enhancing liquidity and execution in the Asian bond market for global clients.

Surbana Jurong's masterplan for US$16b 'Ream City' in Cambodia gets green light

THE Ream City project seeks to transform and catalyse the growth prospects of the entire Sihanoukville region, by introducing an ecosystem of tourism, commercial and residential activity that could house up to 130,000 residents.

Marina Bay 24-bedroom penthouse collection for sale at S$138m

WHEN combined, they will create a super penthouse boasting 28,258 square feet (sq ft) of strata area across five storeys.

DBS rolls out support measures to cater to well-being of business owners

MICRO and small enterprises prioritise protecting employees' livelihoods, but many need more support, according to a survey conducted by DBS.

Singapore stocks track Wall Street gains, STI up 0.84%

THE Straits Times Index (STI) got the week off to a positive start, ending Monday at 2,931.40 points, up 0.84 per cent or 24.29 points.
 

Taiwan January exports rocket to record high, outlook rosy

Thailand to see Lunar New Year spending slump after Covid-19 outbreak

Japan protests over China ships off disputed isles

22 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including two in the community

Real household incomes decline for first time in more than 10 years

110,000 local hires supported by Jobs Growth Incentive in October: Josephine Teo

Feb 8, 2021 06:16 PM
SGX unit, Trumid and Hillhouse in JV to launch Asian bond trading platform

THE Singapore Exchange (SGX) and its wholly owned subsidiary, Asian Gateway Investments (AGI), on Monday entered...

Feb 8, 2021 06:06 PM
Vicom posts 14% fall in FY2020 net profit to S$24.5 million

MAINBOARD-LISTED vehicle inspection company Vicom, a subsidiary of transport operator ComfortDelGro, reported a 13.8...

Feb 8, 2021 05:56 PM
11 steps to impress your boss and thrive in your job

Managing your relationship with your bosses can be as important as tackling your task list. Tuning in to their...

Feb 8, 2021 05:51 PM
Singapore stocks track Wall Street gains, STI up 0.84%

SINGAPORE stocks tracked last Friday's Wall Street gains on expectations for a US stimulus package.

Feb 8, 2021 05:34 PM
Taiwan January exports rocket to record high, outlook rosy

[TAIPEI] Taiwan's exports rose in January for the seventh consecutive month, with the unexpectedly strong pace...

Stay up to date with The Business Times for