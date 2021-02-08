The cumulative number of local hires supported by the Jobs Growth Incentive (JGI) rose to 110,000 in October.

Singapore stocks track Wall Street gains, STI up 0.84%

THE Straits Times Index (STI) got the week off to a positive start, ending Monday at 2,931.40 points, up 0.84 per cent or 24.29 points.

