Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed
Mon, May 14, 2018 - 6:30 PM

klci.jpg

Malaysia stock market, ringgit bounce back from post-election jitters; removal of GST still among worries
MALAYSIA's Kuala Lumpur Composite Index (KLCI) and the ringgit were roiled initially on Monday, the first day of trading after a two-day market break imposed by the newly-minted government.

SGX, Tel-Aviv to pursue tech, healthcare firms for dual listings
SINGAPORE Exchange (SGX) and the Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) are teaming up to get technology and healthcare companies to list on both exchanges, the market operators announced on Monday.

AirAsia shares tumble after chief apologises for backing Najib
SHARES in AirAsia Group Bhd fell as much as 10 per cent on Monday in the first trading session since Malaysia's election and after its chief Tony Fernandes apologised for endorsing former prime minister Najib Razak in the election.

Goldhill Shopping Centre in Novena up for en bloc sale with S$425m reserve price
NOVENA's Goldhill Shopping Centre has been launched for collective sale with a reserve price of S$425 million, announced property services firm Cushman & Wakefield, the agent handling the tender exercise.

Market voices on:

Singapore car marketplace Carro scores US$60m in Series B funding
CARRO, a Singapore-based car marketplace startup, has raised US$60 million in Series B funding.

Singapore's task not to choose sides, but to remain relevant to the world: Chan Chun Sing
SINGAPORE'S "principled stand and neutrality" were some reasons why the city state was chosen for the upcoming summit between the US and North Korea in June, said Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing.

Singapore shares close lower on Monday
SHARE prices in the Singapore bourse closed lower on Monday, with the key Straits Times Index down 7.71 points, or 0.22 per cent, to finish at 3,562.46.

 

UN says 'seems anyone is liable to be shot dead' in Gaza

UN says 'seems anyone is liable to be shot dead' in Gaza

Germany blames trade as economy cools more than forecast

UK workers get a real pay increase as Labor market tightens

Malaysia's 92-year-old PM says he'll stay in office for 1-2 years

Malaysia aviation regulator denies it pressured AirAsia to cancel election flights

SINGAPORE-ASIA-CITIES-EIU-LIFESTYLE-085653.jpg
May 15, 2018
Sales, new orders in expansion mode for first time in over 6 years

bursa.jpg
May 15, 2018
Malaysian markets claw back early losses from election shock

May 15, 2018
Will Oxley pull off its property launch blitz?

BP_SGcondo_150518_73.jpg
May 15, 2018
Developers sold 729 private homes in April, up from 716 in March, but down 53.5% y-o-y

May 15, 2018
Mahathir says will bring case against Najib ‘within short while’

May 15, 2018
SIAS urges Vard directors to explain independence, and Fincantieri to up delisting offer

May 15, 2018
BlackRock no longer Venture substantial shareholder after funds sell S$8.3m of stock

