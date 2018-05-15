You are here
Daily Debrief: What Happened Today
Developers sold 729 private homes in April, up from 716 in March, but down 53.5% y-o-y
INCLUDING ECs, developers moved 1,325 homes last month, up 68.1 per cent from the 788 units they had moved in the previous month but 31.6 per cent lower than the 1,938 units they had sold in April last year.
SIAS urges Vard directors to explain independence, and Fincantieri to up delisting offer
SIAS noted that minority shareholders have questioned the independence of the firm's directors with regard to a delisting offer from majority shareholder Fincantieri.
BlackRock no longer Venture substantial shareholder after funds sell S$8.3m of stock
THE sales pared BlackRock's deemed stake in mainboard-listed Venture to 4.97 per cent from 5.11 per cent, which means BlackRock no longer has to report on changes to its stake under Singapore's rules on substantial shareholdings.
Fernhill Court near Nassim Road up for S$125m collective sale
THE reserve price translates to a land rate of S$1,885 per square foot per plot ratio (psf ppr), after factoring in a development charge of S$3.7 million payable for the intensification of land use.
Over 1,300 SMEs adopted digital solutions through Tech Depot
MORE than 1,300 enterprises have adopted over 50 technology solutions in areas such as customer management and analytics through Tech Depot to date, said Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing on Tuesday.
Senior Malaysian adviser says to announce GST strategy in hundred days
"WHAT we will do well within the 100 days is to make an announcement of what we want to do and then it will be done by process, whether it has to go through parliament and get approval and so on," Ms Zeti Akhthar Aziz, a former central bank governor, told reporters in Kuala Lumpur.
Corporate Earnings
- Singapore Medical Group's Q1 profit more than doubles to S$3.42m
- Banyan Tree Q1 profit up by almost 17 times to S$20.2m on higher other income
- Golden Agri-Resources Q1 profit down 68% to US$11.9m
The STI today
Singapore shares close lower on Tuesday
SHARE prices in the Singapore bourse closed lower on Tuesday, with the key Straits Times Index down 22.23 points, or 0.62 per cent, to finish at 3,540.23.