Developers sold 729 private homes in April 2018, up slightly from the 716 units in March 2018 but down 53.5 per cent from the 1,567 units in April 2017.

INCLUDING ECs, developers moved 1,325 homes last month, up 68.1 per cent from the 788 units they had moved in the previous month but 31.6 per cent lower than the 1,938 units they had sold in April last year.

SIAS urges Vard directors to explain independence, and Fincantieri to up delisting offer

SIAS noted that minority shareholders have questioned the independence of the firm's directors with regard to a delisting offer from majority shareholder Fincantieri.

BlackRock no longer Venture substantial shareholder after funds sell S$8.3m of stock

THE sales pared BlackRock's deemed stake in mainboard-listed Venture to 4.97 per cent from 5.11 per cent, which means BlackRock no longer has to report on changes to its stake under Singapore's rules on substantial shareholdings.

Fernhill Court near Nassim Road up for S$125m collective sale

THE reserve price translates to a land rate of S$1,885 per square foot per plot ratio (psf ppr), after factoring in a development charge of S$3.7 million payable for the intensification of land use.

Over 1,300 SMEs adopted digital solutions through Tech Depot

MORE than 1,300 enterprises have adopted over 50 technology solutions in areas such as customer management and analytics through Tech Depot to date, said Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing on Tuesday.

Senior Malaysian adviser says to announce GST strategy in hundred days

"WHAT we will do well within the 100 days is to make an announcement of what we want to do and then it will be done by process, whether it has to go through parliament and get approval and so on," Ms Zeti Akhthar Aziz, a former central bank governor, told reporters in Kuala Lumpur.

Singapore shares close lower on Tuesday

SHARE prices in the Singapore bourse closed lower on Tuesday, with the key Straits Times Index down 22.23 points, or 0.62 per cent, to finish at 3,540.23.