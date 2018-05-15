You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed
Tue, May 15, 2018 - 6:30 PM

Developers sold 729 private homes in April 2018, up slightly from the 716 units in March 2018 but down 53.5 per cent from the 1,567 units in April 2017.
Developers sold 729 private homes in April, up from 716 in March, but down 53.5% y-o-y
INCLUDING ECs, developers moved 1,325 homes last month, up 68.1 per cent from the 788 units they had moved in the previous month but 31.6 per cent lower than the 1,938 units they had sold in April last year.

SIAS urges Vard directors to explain independence, and Fincantieri to up delisting offer
SIAS noted that minority shareholders have questioned the independence of the firm's directors with regard to a delisting offer from majority shareholder Fincantieri. 

BlackRock no longer Venture substantial shareholder after funds sell S$8.3m of stock
THE sales pared BlackRock's deemed stake in mainboard-listed Venture to 4.97 per cent from 5.11 per cent, which means BlackRock no longer has to report on changes to its stake under Singapore's rules on substantial shareholdings.

Fernhill Court near Nassim Road up for S$125m collective sale
THE reserve price translates to a land rate of S$1,885 per square foot per plot ratio (psf ppr), after factoring in a development charge of S$3.7 million payable for the intensification of land use.

Over 1,300 SMEs adopted digital solutions through Tech Depot
MORE than 1,300 enterprises have adopted over 50 technology solutions in areas such as customer management and analytics through Tech Depot to date, said Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing on Tuesday.

Senior Malaysian adviser says to announce GST strategy in hundred days
"WHAT we will do well within the 100 days is to make an announcement of what we want to do and then it will be done by process, whether it has to go through parliament and get approval and so on," Ms Zeti Akhthar Aziz, a former central bank governor, told reporters in Kuala Lumpur.

Corporate Earnings

The STI today

Singapore shares close lower on Tuesday
SHARE prices in the Singapore bourse closed lower on Tuesday, with the key Straits Times Index down 22.23 points, or 0.62 per cent, to finish at 3,540.23.

 

Government & Economy

UN says 'seems anyone is liable to be shot dead' in Gaza

UN says 'seems anyone is liable to be shot dead' in Gaza

Germany blames trade as economy cools more than forecast

UK workers get a real pay increase as Labor market tightens

Malaysia's 92-year-old PM says he'll stay in office for 1-2 years

Malaysia aviation regulator denies it pressured AirAsia to cancel election flights

Editor's Choice

May 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Sales, new orders in expansion mode for first time in over 6 years

May 15, 2018
Stocks

Malaysian markets claw back early losses from election shock

May 15, 2018
Companies & Markets

Will Oxley pull off its property launch blitz?

