You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed
Wed, May 16, 2018 - 6:30 PM

Rosalia Park.jpg
The five sites are Cavenagh Gardens off Orchard Road, Flynn Park in Pasir Panjang, Rosalia Park (pictured) near Serangoon Central, La Ville at Tanjong Rhu Road, as well as the joint sale of three single-storey detached houses at Lorong H Telok Kurau.
PHOTO: JLL

JLL launches five freehold residential sites worth over S$1.2b
The five sites are Cavenagh Gardens off Orchard Road, Flynn Park in Pasir Panjang, Rosalia Park near Serangoon Central, La Ville at Tanjong Rhu Road, as well as the joint sale of three single-storey detached houses at Lorong H Telok Kurau.

Venture, recent IPOs among changes to MSCI, FTSE indices
ELECTRONICS manufacturer Venture Corp has been added to two stock indices, and removed from one after mid-year reviews by index providers MSCI and FTSE.

TT International's Big Box in Jurong East put up for sale by receivers
The landmark eight-storey building in Jurong East Regional Centre is owned by Big Box Pte Ltd (BBPL), a 51-per cent subsidiary of struggling mainboard-listed consumer electronics retailer TT International. 

 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Cairnhill Astoria in District 9 to be put up for collective sale for S$196m
THE reserve price reflects a land rate of S$1,964 per square foot per plot ratio (psf ppr), inclusive of an estimated development charge of S$16.34 million. 

Boustead's Wong Fong Fui buys 8% stake in Falcon Energy for S$2m
BOUSTEAD chairman and chief executive Wong Fong Fui now holds an 8 per cent stake in offshore oil and gas contractor Falcon Energy after buying 70 million shares at 2.8 Singapore cents per share through a private placement.

Frasers Property, GIC, JustCo invest US$177m to develop co-working space platform across Asia
MAINBOARD-listed real estate firm Frasers Property, Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC, and co-working space provider JustCo are jointly investing US$177 million to develop a co-working space platform across Asia, the three companies said in a joint statement on Wednesday. 

Singapore prepared to extend further help to Malaysia on 1MDB-related transactions: CAD, MAS
SINGAPORE'S authorities are fully prepared to extend further assistance to their Malaysian counterparts on 1MDB-related transactions, the Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said in a statement on Wednesday morning.

Corporate Earnings

The STI today

Singapore shares close lower on Wednesday
SHARE prices in the Singapore bourse closed lower on Wednesday, with the key Straits Times Index down 7.18 points, or 0.2 per cent, to finish at 3,533.05.

 

Government & Economy

Japan passes law to get more women into politics

PM Lee to meet Mahathir in Malaysia on Saturday

Malaysia stocks get no love from foreigners after election shock

Ash cloud from Hawaii volcano sparks red alert for aviation

Duterte says China's Xi won't allow his removal from office

Malaysia's jailed leader Anwar Ibrahim freed after royal pardon

Editor's Choice

electronics.jpg
May 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

Tech stocks searching for mojo amid mediocre Q1 earnings

bp_sgprivate_150518_74.jpg
May 16, 2018
Real Estate

Number of private homes sold by developers up only a tad in April

yaohui-pixgeneric-6816.jpg
May 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

SIA could surprise with stronger-than-expected results

Most Read

1 Mahathir says will bring case against Najib ‘within short while’
2 Keyless cars are convenient, but can lead to a deadly error
3 Malaysia stock market, ringgit bounce back from post-election jitters; removal of GST still among worries
4 Carousell snags US$85m in new funding by investors including DBS
5 Now out of power, Najib faces Malaysia wrath over 1MDB secrets
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Rosalia Park.jpg
May 16, 2018
Real Estate

JLL launches five freehold residential sites worth over S$1.2b

May 16, 2018
Government & Economy

PM Lee to meet Mahathir in Malaysia on Saturday

2018-05-15T050353Z_602079889_RC1782D65D20_RTRMADP_3_MALAYSIA-POLITICS-SCANDAL.JPG
May 16, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore prepared to extend further help to Malaysia on 1MDB-related transactions: CAD, MAS

file705vbjei3d112cho52c.jpg
May 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

TT International's Big Box in Jurong East put up for sale by receivers

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening