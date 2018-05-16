The five sites are Cavenagh Gardens off Orchard Road, Flynn Park in Pasir Panjang, Rosalia Park (pictured) near Serangoon Central, La Ville at Tanjong Rhu Road, as well as the joint sale of three single-storey detached houses at Lorong H Telok Kurau.

JLL launches five freehold residential sites worth over S$1.2b

The five sites are Cavenagh Gardens off Orchard Road, Flynn Park in Pasir Panjang, Rosalia Park near Serangoon Central, La Ville at Tanjong Rhu Road, as well as the joint sale of three single-storey detached houses at Lorong H Telok Kurau.

Venture, recent IPOs among changes to MSCI, FTSE indices

ELECTRONICS manufacturer Venture Corp has been added to two stock indices, and removed from one after mid-year reviews by index providers MSCI and FTSE.

TT International's Big Box in Jurong East put up for sale by receivers

The landmark eight-storey building in Jurong East Regional Centre is owned by Big Box Pte Ltd (BBPL), a 51-per cent subsidiary of struggling mainboard-listed consumer electronics retailer TT International.

Cairnhill Astoria in District 9 to be put up for collective sale for S$196m

THE reserve price reflects a land rate of S$1,964 per square foot per plot ratio (psf ppr), inclusive of an estimated development charge of S$16.34 million.

Boustead's Wong Fong Fui buys 8% stake in Falcon Energy for S$2m

BOUSTEAD chairman and chief executive Wong Fong Fui now holds an 8 per cent stake in offshore oil and gas contractor Falcon Energy after buying 70 million shares at 2.8 Singapore cents per share through a private placement.

Frasers Property, GIC, JustCo invest US$177m to develop co-working space platform across Asia

MAINBOARD-listed real estate firm Frasers Property, Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC, and co-working space provider JustCo are jointly investing US$177 million to develop a co-working space platform across Asia, the three companies said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

Singapore prepared to extend further help to Malaysia on 1MDB-related transactions: CAD, MAS

SINGAPORE'S authorities are fully prepared to extend further assistance to their Malaysian counterparts on 1MDB-related transactions, the Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said in a statement on Wednesday morning.

Singapore shares close lower on Wednesday

SHARE prices in the Singapore bourse closed lower on Wednesday, with the key Straits Times Index down 7.18 points, or 0.2 per cent, to finish at 3,533.05.