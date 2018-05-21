You are here

Mon, May 21, 2018 - 6:30 PM

Malaysia is saddled with over RM1 trillion (S$338.3 billion) in debt, Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad (pictured) said on Monday, blaming the previous government led by former protege Najib Razak who now faces domestic graft investigations.
Abuses pushed Malaysia's debt over RM1 trillion, says Mahathir
MALAYSIA is saddled with over RM1 trillion (S$338.3 billion) in debt, Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Monday, blaming the previous government led by former protege Najib Razak who now faces domestic graft investigations.

Perennial appoints Europe's luxury hotel group Kempinski to operate Capitol Singapore hotel
PERENNIAL Real Estate Holdings has appointed Europe's luxury hotel group, Kempinski Hotels SA, to operate The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore at Capitol Singapore - a heritage lifestyle integrated development in Singapore's downtown Civic District. 

Tat Hong to delist as offeror now controls more than 90% of all shares
THE buyout offer by chief executive Roland Ng and the private equity arm of Standard Chartered crossed the 90 per cent threshold for valid acceptances last Friday.

Crowdfunded '3D' headphones startup Ossic shuts down; backers threaten lawsuit
ONE contender in the race to bring "3D" headphone technology to the mass market has dropped out of the race.

Bank of Singapore inks MOU with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp unit SMBC Trust Bank
BANK of Singapore (BOS) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with SMBC Trust Bank with the aim of providing clients of the Japanese bank with a wide range of global investment opportunities to diversify their portfolios. 

Asean at an inflexion point; positive outlook cannot be taken for granted: Chan Chun Sing
ASEAN is at an inflexion point, as the open and rules-based multilateral trading system, regional integration, and economic cooperation come under mounting pressure, said Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing on Monday. 

Singapore shares close up by 0.54% on Monday
Singapore's Straits Times Index ended up by 18.96 points, or 0.54 per cent, at 3,548.23.

 

May 21, 2018
Helping S-chips regain their mojo

May 21, 2018
StanChart's digitalisation push nets more customers

May 21, 2018
Hard for minorities to win in LTC delisting

May 21, 2018
May 21, 2018
May 21, 2018
May 21, 2018
