SGX faces interim injunction on its new India equity derivative products; counter falls

THE Singapore Exchange (SGX) said on Tuesday that it had been notified by the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) of an application made in the Bombay High Court for an interim injunction on its new India equity derivative products.

GIC in venture to acquire and develop office portfolio in California's 'Silicon Beach'

GIC and a group of investors have formed a joint venture led by Rockwood Capital to acquire a portfolio of Class A office assets in Playa Vista, California, Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund announced on Tuesday.

HDB puts on sale 3,970 BTO flats in Sengkang, Yishun, Toa Payoh and Tampines

THE Housing Board (HDB) launched 3,970 Build-To-Order (BTO) flats across four projects in Sengkang, Yishun, Toa Payoh and Tampines on Tuesday, in the second such exercise this year.

Malaysia says to review rail project to Singapore, east coast

Malaysia will review the implementation of mega projects such as the high speed rail line to Singapore, and a US$14 billion rail project connecting the country’s east and west coasts, state news agency Bernama reported on Tuesday, citing the economic affairs minister.

Hyflux said to mull seeking court protection for creditor talks

Hyflux, the Singapore water treatment firm, is considering seeking a form of court protection to facilitate negotiations with creditors, people with knowledge of the matter said.

SembMarine completes 3 fixed platform topsides for France's Total

SEMBCORP Marine announced on Tuesday it has completed three integrated fixed platform topsides for the high-pressure, high-temperature Culzean gas field in the UK North Sea.

The STI today

Singapore shares close down 0.14% on Tuesday

A LACKLUSTRE session saw the Straits Times Index end lower on Tuesday by 5.05 points, or 0.14 per cent, to 3,543.18, amid few clear leads.