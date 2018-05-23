The overall cost of retail items rose by 0.9 per cent in April, lower than the 1.3 per cent increase in March, due to a steeper year-ago decline in the prices of personal care products, as well as a drop in the prices of recreation and entertainment goods.

Singapore inflation dips in April as consumer price index inches up 0.1%

SINGAPORE'S inflation eased last month, against expectations, due to the slower pace of price increases seen across several major categories of consumer spending.

COEs end mostly lower as Uber sells stock of unused cars

COE for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp closed at $38,001, down from $38,941 two weeks ago. COE for cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp finished at $37,989, down from $38,501.

Noble Group extends again completion date for disposal of assets to Tricon

NOBLE Group has again extended the completion date for the proposed disposal of its marketing and offtake agreement to Tricon Dry Chemicals, as well as certain debt contracts to Tricon International.

Malaysia to dismiss thousands of state workers, cut ministers' salaries to lower spending

THOUSANDS of government workers in Malaysia will lose their jobs and state agencies will be dissolved as Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad moves to curb spending and debt.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Touché, OCBC to launch 'highly secure' fingerprint-based credit card payments

LOCAL fintech company Touché is tying up with OCBC Bank to bring what it says is the world's first fingerprint biometric-based payment to credit card merchant customers in Singapore.

CPF interest rates to remain unchanged for Q3 2018

FROM July 1 to Sept 31, CPF members will continue to earn interest rates of up to 3.5 per cent a year on their Ordinary Account and up to 5 per cent on their Special and Medisave accounts.

The STI today

Singapore shares close down by 1.32% on Wednesday

THE Straits Times Index lost 46.91 points, or 1.32 per cent, to 3,496.27.