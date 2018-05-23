You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed
Wed, May 23, 2018 - 6:30 PM

file6yv8g0qyeqt5ttso4y2.jpg
The overall cost of retail items rose by 0.9 per cent in April, lower than the 1.3 per cent increase in March, due to a steeper year-ago decline in the prices of personal care products, as well as a drop in the prices of recreation and entertainment goods.
PHOTO: BT FILE

Singapore inflation dips in April as consumer price index inches up 0.1%
SINGAPORE'S inflation eased last month, against expectations, due to the slower pace of price increases seen across several major categories of consumer spending.

COEs end mostly lower as Uber sells stock of unused cars
COE for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp closed at $38,001, down from $38,941 two weeks ago. COE for cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp finished at $37,989, down from $38,501.

Noble Group extends again completion date for disposal of assets to Tricon
NOBLE Group has again extended the completion date for the proposed disposal of its marketing and offtake agreement to Tricon Dry Chemicals, as well as certain debt contracts to Tricon International.

Malaysia to dismiss thousands of state workers, cut ministers' salaries to lower spending
THOUSANDS of government workers in Malaysia will lose their jobs and state agencies will be dissolved as Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad moves to curb spending and debt. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Touché, OCBC to launch 'highly secure' fingerprint-based credit card payments
LOCAL fintech company Touché is tying up with OCBC Bank to bring what it says is the world's first fingerprint biometric-based payment to credit card merchant customers in Singapore. 

CPF interest rates to remain unchanged for Q3 2018
FROM July 1 to Sept 31, CPF members will continue to earn interest rates of up to 3.5 per cent a year on their Ordinary Account and up to 5 per cent on their Special and Medisave accounts.

The STI today

Singapore shares close down by 1.32% on Wednesday
THE Straits Times Index lost 46.91 points, or 1.32 per cent, to 3,496.27.

 

Government & Economy

Turkish lira tumbles to record low as lack of central bank action fuels rout

MH370 search under review, may be scrapped: Mahathir

Malaysia to dismiss thousands of state workers, cut ministers' salaries to lower spending

Malaysia to decide on Singapore-KL high-speed rail 'very soon': PM Mahathir

Singapore inflation dips in April as consumer price index inches up 0.1%

Malaysia says government debt is inflated by 1MDB borrowing

Editor's Choice

file6v4eyun9r ST PHOTO LIM YAOHUI.jpg
May 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Most earnings meet forecasts, but ratio for those off-mark worsens

BP_Hyflux_220518_90.jpg
May 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hyflux seeks court protection to reorganise business, debt

BT_20171019_SGX_3136734.jpg
May 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

NSE-SGX rift deepens with India bourse filing injunction in Bombay

Most Read

1 Hyflux said to mull seeking court protection for creditor talks
2 SGX faces interim injunction on its new India equity derivative products; counter falls
3 Hyflux CEO Olivia Lum's letter to stakeholders
4 Abuses pushed Malaysia's debt over RM1 trillion, says Mahathir
5 Hyflux seeks court protection to reorganise business, debt
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

file6yv8g0qyeqt5ttso4y2.jpg
May 23, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore inflation dips in April as consumer price index inches up 0.1%

colin-cc-23.jpg
May 23, 2018
Government & Economy

Malaysia to dismiss thousands of state workers, cut ministers' salaries to lower spending

BP_Hyflux_220518_90.jpg
May 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hyflux suspends trading of shares and perps

file6yu2ujwkui86rkahm91.jpg
May 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Touché, OCBC to launch 'highly secure' fingerprint-based credit card payments

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening