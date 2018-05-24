You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed
Thu, May 24, 2018 - 6:30 PM

SG GDP 17982439.jpg
The 4.4 per cent figure for first quarter year-on-year growth is up marginally from initial estimates of 4.3 per cent, and faster than the 3.6 per cent growth in the preceding quarter.
PHOTO: ST FILE

Singapore GDP up 4.4% in Q1, full-year growth forecast at 2.5-3.5%
SINGAPORE'S gross domestic product (GDP) grew 4.4 per cent in the first three months of 2018, with full-year growth expected to come in at "2.5 to 3.5 per cent" this year, said the Ministry of Trade and Industry on Thursday.

Singapore manufacturing continues to drive growth in Q1; services catching up
MANUFACTURING continued to lead Singapore's economic growth in the first quarter, but the services sector is fast catching up, based on the latest data by the Ministry of Trade and Industry on Thursday.

Go-Jek says will enter Singapore, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines in next few months
INDONESIA's ride-hailing start-up Go-Jek announced on Thursday that it will invest about US$500 million to move into four new markets in the next four months - Singapore, Vietnam, Thailand and the Philippines.

MAS slaps warnings on 8 cryptocurrency exchanges; bars ICO issuer
THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) warned eight digital token exchanges in Singapore not to allow trading in digital tokens that are securities or futures contracts without MAS' authorisation, it said on Thursday. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

QT Vascular to sell coronary assets to Teleflex for S$98.4m; receive royalties, revenue from supply deals
MEDTECH firm QT Vascular on Thursday said it has entered into an asset purchase and option agreement with Teleflex Life Sciences Unlimited Company and New York-listed Teleflex Incorporated to sell the firm's intellectual property rights to its non-drug coated coronary products, including Chocolate XD and Glider. 

3 Liang Seah Street shophouses for sale at S$30m; 6 Little India conservation shophouses for auction
THE three units, held under a single land title, sit on a 2,694 square feet (sq ft) site within the Beach Road Conservation Area, and have an estimated total gross floor area of 11,500 sq ft.

The STI today

Singapore shares rise 0.9% after Wednesday's sell-off
SHARE prices in the Singapore bourse rose with the key Straits Times Index gaining 32.65 points or 0.93 per cent to finish at 3,528.92 on Thursday.

 

Government & Economy

MAS slaps warnings on 8 cryptocurrency exchanges; bars ICO issuer

Nearly half of big firms in the Asia-Pacific have been victims of financial crime: report

China's Li welcomes German investment as Merkel arrives in Beijing

North Korea slams 'ignorant and stupid' Pence, renews summit threat

Former Malaysia government used money raised from Khazanah to pay 1MDB dues: sources

US disrupts Russian botnet of 500,000 hacked routers

Editor's Choice

BP_Hyflux_240518_3.jpg
May 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Can Hyflux get it right this time?

BT_20180524_KRHOUSE24_3447945.jpg
May 24, 2018
Real Estate

House of Tan Yeok Nee back on the market

BP_NOBLE_240518_10.jpg
May 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble saga offers lessons for Singapore capital market

Most Read

1 Hyflux said to mull seeking court protection for creditor talks
2 Hyflux CEO Olivia Lum's letter to stakeholders
3 Hyflux seeks court protection to reorganise business, debt
4 SGX faces interim injunction on its new India equity derivative products; counter falls
5 Trading suspension of Hyflux perps leaves investors out on a limb
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

SG GDP 17982439.jpg
May 24, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore GDP up 4.4% in Q1, full-year growth forecast at 2.5-3.5%

BP_SGman_240518_35.jpg
May 24, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore manufacturing continues to drive growth in Q1; services catching up

BP_GO-JEK_240518_56.jpg
May 24, 2018
Transport

Go-Jek says will enter Singapore, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines in next few months

May 24, 2018
Banking & Finance

MAS slaps warnings on 8 cryptocurrency exchanges; bars ICO issuer

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening