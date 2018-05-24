The 4.4 per cent figure for first quarter year-on-year growth is up marginally from initial estimates of 4.3 per cent, and faster than the 3.6 per cent growth in the preceding quarter.

Singapore GDP up 4.4% in Q1, full-year growth forecast at 2.5-3.5%

SINGAPORE'S gross domestic product (GDP) grew 4.4 per cent in the first three months of 2018, with full-year growth expected to come in at "2.5 to 3.5 per cent" this year, said the Ministry of Trade and Industry on Thursday.

Singapore manufacturing continues to drive growth in Q1; services catching up

MANUFACTURING continued to lead Singapore's economic growth in the first quarter, but the services sector is fast catching up, based on the latest data by the Ministry of Trade and Industry on Thursday.

Go-Jek says will enter Singapore, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines in next few months

INDONESIA's ride-hailing start-up Go-Jek announced on Thursday that it will invest about US$500 million to move into four new markets in the next four months - Singapore, Vietnam, Thailand and the Philippines.

MAS slaps warnings on 8 cryptocurrency exchanges; bars ICO issuer

THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) warned eight digital token exchanges in Singapore not to allow trading in digital tokens that are securities or futures contracts without MAS' authorisation, it said on Thursday.

QT Vascular to sell coronary assets to Teleflex for S$98.4m; receive royalties, revenue from supply deals

MEDTECH firm QT Vascular on Thursday said it has entered into an asset purchase and option agreement with Teleflex Life Sciences Unlimited Company and New York-listed Teleflex Incorporated to sell the firm's intellectual property rights to its non-drug coated coronary products, including Chocolate XD and Glider.

3 Liang Seah Street shophouses for sale at S$30m; 6 Little India conservation shophouses for auction

THE three units, held under a single land title, sit on a 2,694 square feet (sq ft) site within the Beach Road Conservation Area, and have an estimated total gross floor area of 11,500 sq ft.

Singapore shares rise 0.9% after Wednesday's sell-off

SHARE prices in the Singapore bourse rose with the key Straits Times Index gaining 32.65 points or 0.93 per cent to finish at 3,528.92 on Thursday.