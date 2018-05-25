Hyflux's restructuring, which may include a combination of haircuts, debt maturity extension, or interest rates adjustments, could lead to financial losses for creditors, Moody's Investors Service said in a research report released on Friday.

Hyflux restructuring negative for creditors: Moody's

HYFLUX'S restructuring, which may include a combination of haircuts, debt maturity extension, or interest rates adjustments, could lead to financial losses for creditors, Moody's Investors Service said in a research report released on Friday.

Midas Holdings under probe by China, Hong Kong authorities: SGX RegCo

THE Singapore Exchange said on Friday that its regulation unit, SGX RegCo, has been in engagement with the Chinese Embassy in Singapore in relation to communications with the relevant authorities in China on developments at Midas Holdings.

Singapore's April factory output up 9.1%; sees expansion across all clusters

SINGAPORE'S factory output increased 9.1 per cent in April, coming in slightly higher than economist expectations of 8 per cent, according to data from the Economic Development Board (EDB) on Friday.

Singapore's service sector takings up 8.5% in Q1

SINGAPORE'S service sector had a strong start to the year, with business receipts up 8.5 per cent in the first three months of 2018 compared to the same period a year earlier, according to latest figures from the Statistics Department on Friday.

All Prudential policy holders hit by excess deductions refunded by Friday afternoon

PRUDENTIAL policy holders affected by Giro deductions in excess of their insurance premiums have been refunded, a spokesman for Standard Chartered Bank Singapore said on Friday afternoon.

Leonie Gardens in District 9 goes en bloc with S$800m reserve price; Lakeside Apartments at S$240m

HUTTONS Asia announced it is launching Leonie Gardens for collective sale by tender with a reserve price of S$800 million.

ComfortDelGro terminates stake in Uber's Lion City, forges ahead with private hire plans

COMFORTDELGRO added that as of Friday, the sale and purchase agreement (SPA) "will cease to have any effect and the parties shall have no further obligations or claims against one another thereunder", adding that its application to the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore will be withdrawn.

The STI today

Singapore shares close 0.4% lower on Friday

SHARE prices in the Singapore bourse ended the week on a weak note, with the key Straits Times Index down 15.69 points or 0.44 per cent to finish at 3,513.23 on Friday.