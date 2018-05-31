Malaysia investigators said to meet Singapore on 1MDB probe

MALAYSIAN officials probing state investment company 1MDB are meeting with investigators from Singapore, people familiar with the matter said, signalling that Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad's administration will cooperate with probes underway around the globe.

Sembcorp buys UK's largest flexible distributed energy generator for £216m

SEMBCORP Industries has acquired distributed energy generator UK Power Reserve (UKPR) for £216 million (S$385.72 million) in cash after a "competitive process", giving the conglomerate a foothold in the UK's flexible distributed energy sector.

URA, HDB release sale sites at Dairy Farm Road, Sims Drive and Tampines Avenue 10

THE Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) and the Housing & Development Board (HDB) have released three sites with residential components for sale at Dairy Farm Road, Sims Drive and Tampines Avenue 10 under the first half of the 2018 Government Land Sales (GLS) Programme, the authorities announced on Thursday.

CPFIS funds yield negative returns in Q1

UNIT trusts and investment-linked insurance products (ILPs) included under the Central Provident Fund Investment Scheme (CPFIS) yielded negative returns of 1.65 per cent on average in the first quarter of 2018.

NWC recommends monthly wage hikes of $50-$70 for workers earning up to $1,300

A bigger swathe of low-wage workers should get higher basic pay increases this year, said the National Wages Council (NWC) on Thursday.

OUE executive chairman Stephen Riady to be SIAS patron

"DR RIADY has supported SIAS investor education programmes and he has the heart to promote knowledge in our investor community," said SIAS founder and chief executive David Gerald.

Faster customs clearance for goods exported by Singapore firms to Australia

COMPANIES that have been certified by the Singapore Customs for adhering to robust security practices can now enjoy a faster customs clearance process for goods that they export to Australia, the agency for trade facilitation and revenue enforcement said on Thursday.

Singapore shares close 0.5% lower on Thursday

SHARE prices in the Singapore bourse fell, with the key Straits Times Index losing 15.77 points or 0.46 per cent to finish at 3,428.18 on Thursday.