Tue, Jun 05, 2018 - 6:30 PM

Grab on Tuesday unveiled Grab Ventures, an initiative to develop innovations in-house, pursue strategic partnerships and seek out South-east Asia’s next generation of technology unicorns.
GRAB on Tuesday unveiled Grab Ventures, an initiative to develop innovations in-house, pursue strategic partnerships and seek out South-east Asia’s next generation of technology unicorns.

SGX adds 12 mainboard companies to watch list, removes one
SINGAPORE Exchange (SGX) added 12 mainboard-listed companies to its watch list for potential delisting and removed one company on June 5 following a mid-year review.

Pacific Radiance reaches indicative terms to place up to US$85m of shares
PACIFIC Radiance has signed a non-binding term sheet with potential anchor investors to inject up to US$85 million through a stock placement, the offshore support vessel company announced on Tuesday. 

Tat Hong offer closes with offeror controlling 93.62% stake
OFFERING vehicle THSC Investments has received valid acceptances of some 705.14 million shares, representing around 93.62 per cent of Tat Hong's total issued shares as at the close of the offer for the crane supplier. 

MyRepublic clinches fresh US$60m investment,announces plans for Hong Kong IPO
HOMEGROWN fibre broadband company MyRepublic has named Hong Kong as the site of its prospective listing, even while pushing back its time frame to go public.

Freehold Katong Plaza up for collective sale with S$188m expected price
FREEHOLD Katong Plaza will be launched for collective sale on June 7, 2018 with a S$188 million expected price, sole marketing agent Huttons Asia announced on Tuesday.

The STI today

Singapore shares close higher on Tuesday
SHARE prices in the Singapore bourse closed higher on Tuesday, with the key Straits Times Index up 15.68 points, or 0.45 per cent, to finish at 3,483.16.

 

 

German service sector growth at 20-month low in May- Markit

Merkel sees new European bailout tool to handle future crises

Malaysian ex-PM's wife faces grilling over graft claims

Modi to woo voters with welfare plan for 500 million Indians

Malaysia's monarch agrees to government's choice of non-Muslim attorney-general

Jun 5, 2018
Green practices gaining ground with companies in Singapore

Jun 5, 2018
Lower carrier profits seen as costs rise, cargo growth slows

Jun 5, 2018
Spanish Village put up for collective sale for S$882m

