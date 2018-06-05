Grab on Tuesday unveiled Grab Ventures, an initiative to develop innovations in-house, pursue strategic partnerships and seek out South-east Asia’s next generation of technology unicorns.

GRAB on Tuesday unveiled Grab Ventures, an initiative to develop innovations in-house, pursue strategic partnerships and seek out South-east Asia’s next generation of technology unicorns.

SGX adds 12 mainboard companies to watch list, removes one

SINGAPORE Exchange (SGX) added 12 mainboard-listed companies to its watch list for potential delisting and removed one company on June 5 following a mid-year review.

Pacific Radiance reaches indicative terms to place up to US$85m of shares

PACIFIC Radiance has signed a non-binding term sheet with potential anchor investors to inject up to US$85 million through a stock placement, the offshore support vessel company announced on Tuesday.

Tat Hong offer closes with offeror controlling 93.62% stake

OFFERING vehicle THSC Investments has received valid acceptances of some 705.14 million shares, representing around 93.62 per cent of Tat Hong's total issued shares as at the close of the offer for the crane supplier.

MyRepublic clinches fresh US$60m investment,announces plans for Hong Kong IPO

HOMEGROWN fibre broadband company MyRepublic has named Hong Kong as the site of its prospective listing, even while pushing back its time frame to go public.

Freehold Katong Plaza up for collective sale with S$188m expected price

FREEHOLD Katong Plaza will be launched for collective sale on June 7, 2018 with a S$188 million expected price, sole marketing agent Huttons Asia announced on Tuesday.

Singapore shares close higher on Tuesday

SHARE prices in the Singapore bourse closed higher on Tuesday, with the key Straits Times Index up 15.68 points, or 0.45 per cent, to finish at 3,483.16.