Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Mon, Jun 11, 2018 - 6:30 PM

US President Donald Trump shared a warm handshake with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in front of cameras at 12.45pm on Monday, as they began their meeting at the Istana.
US president meets PM Lee at Istana, says Trump-Kim summit will 'work out nicely'
US President Donald Trump expressed his gratitude on Monday to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong for Singapore’s role in hosting the summit between the United States and North Korea, saying he appreciated the hospitality, professionalism and friendship. 

Trump-Kim summit will strengthen strong ties between US and Singapore: American business group
THE American Chamber of Commerce in Singapore (AmCham) has thrown its support behind the summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. It said the meeting would further strengthen the "very strong ties between the US and Singapore". 

Global information-sharing platform to help central banks combat cybercrime
A NEW information-sharing group for central banks, regulators and supervisors will soon be launched in a bid to help combat cyber and physical crime, as well as build a more resilient financial sector.  

‘Mini 1MDBs’ rife across Malaysia, Mahathir’s top adviser says
Malaysia has discovered “many mini 1MDBs” in its campaign to root out corruption in the state, according to a top adviser to Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, signaling the wrongdoing unearthed at the debt-ridden fund may be more widespread. 

China’s US$50b bid for market calm might backfire
China's near-US$50 billion bid for market calm might backfire. The securities regulator last week approved six new funds that will guarantee demand for a string of Big Tech listings, while locking up backers' money for three long years.  

HRnetGroup inks deal on acquisition of 51% stake in executive search business in China
HRNETGROUP Limited has on June 9 entered into definitive agreements relating to its January 2018 acquisition of a 51 per cent stake in REForce (Shanghai) Human Resources Management Consulting.

Singapore shares close up 0.15%
SHARE prices in the Singapore bourse rose modestly with the key Straits Times Index finishing at 3,441.69 - 5.32 points or 0.15 per cent higher. 

 

